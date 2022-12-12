Mehul Reuben Das

Apple was supposed to bring USB Type-C connectivity with the upcoming iPhone 15 series, thanks to the regulations that the European Union had passed regarding charging ports for personal devices.

Several analysts had also believed that 2023 will be the year in which we will finally see the iPhone ditch the Lightning port in favour of a USB-C port. However, if a recent report is to be believed, then Apple might just continue with the Lightning port for the iPhone 15 series, and introduce the first iPhones with a USB-C port, sometime in 2024.

Back in October, Apple’s marketing lead Greg Joswaik said in an interview that Apple has to make the switch if European Union passes a regulation to standardize the charging solution for all the brands. “Obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice,” Joswaik said in an official statement.

However, the EU regulation that is forcing Apple to ditch the Lightning port, Apple and other personal device manufacturers have until December 28, 2024 to launch devices with the Type-C USB port. Theoretically, that means Apple has the option of delaying the USB Type-C ports until iPhone 17.

EU took this step to cut down on electronic waste because people used to throw their old chargers and cables once they upgraded to a new phone. Numerous reports claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 series will launch with a USB Type-C and that it would be the first time Apple will switch from the lightning port to the USB Type-C.

After the EU passed the legislation which finalised the USB Type-C as the standard charging port, India, too started contemplating, if the country should adopt a similar standard, and pass legislation that mandates tech manufacturers to use USB-C ports as a standard charging port and ditch all proprietary ones.