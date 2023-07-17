High Octane Power: Apple may launch its new M3-powered iMac as early as October this year

Apple is likely to hold its iPhone 15 series event in September, followed by another event later on. In June, Apple already unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro, all equipped with M2 chips. However, a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is preparing to announce new Macs powered by the M3 chips in October.

According to the report, Apple is expected to launch three devices featuring the M3 processor: an iMac, a 13-inch MacBook Air, and a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

M3 silicon expected to be unbelievably fast

These devices are expected to deliver improved performance compared to their predecessors. It’s important to note that Apple has not confirmed these details yet, as the event is still a long way off. Therefore, users are advised to take this information with caution.

Gurman mentioned in his newsletter that with the release of the 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs, the October launch could potentially introduce the first Macs with M3 chips.

Another report, citing insights from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, indicates that Apple plans to adopt the advanced 2nd-generation TSMC 3nm process for the upcoming M3 and A17 Bionic chipsets. These powerful chips are expected to be utilized in future Mac computers and the iPhone 15 Pro models, set to be released in 2023.

Furthermore, there are indications that Apple will begin production of the M3 Pro or M3 Max processors in the first half of 2024.

M3 in iPads as well

Recent reports suggest that Apple is in the development phase of a new iPad Pro model featuring the M3 Pro processor and a larger 14.1-inch display. However, it is premature to discuss these devices as the focus is currently on the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be powered by the latest Bionic A17 chip, while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely retain the Bionic A16 SoC from last year.

Significant upgrades are anticipated in terms of design, battery life, and camera capabilities for the new iPhone lineup. Rumours suggest that the standard models may feature 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series.

This would mark a substantial improvement over the 12-megapixel sensors seen in previous iPhone iterations. However, it should be noted that the standard models may not include a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner, as these features are expected to be exclusive to the higher-end Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max model is rumoured to have an enhanced camera module, housing periscope lenses that enable optical zoom of up to 5-6x, along with additional sensors. Lastly, the 2023 iPhones are expected to feature a USB Type-C port and the Dynamic Island feature.