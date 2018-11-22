Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple may come up with an affordable Chromecast-like streaming TV dongle: Report

Apple is also expected to roll-out its own video-streaming service globally by early 2019.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 19:44 PM IST

While Google and Amazon slug it out while attempting to capture the video streaming market in India with their new offerings, a report now points out that Apple may be joining the mix in the near future. Then again, Apple's dongle is likely to be expensive and limited by some sort of proprietary DRM and hardware.

According to a report by The Information, Apple is considering the option of coming up with an affordable streaming dongle to expand its services in the streaming space. The project, however, is still at its nascent stages and there is a chance that it may never materialise. Sources close to Apple apparently mentioned that the "dongle" will be built along the lines of the Amazon Fire Stick and the Google Chromecast.

Apple's dongle is expected to resemble Google's Chromecast. Image: Reuters

Apple's dongle is expected to resemble Google's Chromecast. Image: Reuters

As per an earlier report, Apple is expected to roll-out its video-streaming service globally next year, which will allow exclusive content to be accessed for free. We're not certain if the service will exist as a standalone app or if it will be bundled with the current TV app yet, but service is expected to include a good mix of original programming content, third-party video services as well as the option to subscribe to TV channel packages.

The service will directly take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, but considering the service will most likely be restricted to Apple devices, it will lack in reach. An affordable streaming dongle could definitely help Apple's cause, though.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video in India is 73% cheaper than anywhere else in the world

Nov 12, 2018

The Romanoffs: Matthew Weiner's show is no Mad Men but has the charm of traditional television

Nov 10, 2018

Mirzapur showrunner Karan Anshuman, director Gurmeet Singh on creating the gritty world of their Amazon Prime show

Nov 15, 2018

Mirzapur review: Pointless, copious gore sinks Amazon Prime's latest Original in its own bloodshed

Nov 16, 2018

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announces addition of Hindi language support to its interface

Nov 13, 2018

Mirzapur actors Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal discuss working on Amazon Original, overcoming stereotypes

Nov 22, 2018

science

Will banking on seed banks take focus away from conserving natural habitats?

Nov 22, 2018

Conservation

Migrating Amur falcons protected where they were once hunted in a Nagaland village

Nov 22, 2018

Climate Change

After slow drop over a decade, greenhouse gases on the rose again in 2017: UN

Nov 22, 2018

Indian island of North Sentinel a mystery and should be kept that way: Researchers

Nov 22, 2018