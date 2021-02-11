FP Trending

Apple is likely to introduce crowdsourced accident, hazard, and speed check features on Apple Maps. The new update is limited to iOS 14.5 beta release and Apple is expected to launch the feature in the next public iOS release, in the coming days. The new features coming on Apple Maps look similar to the incident reporting that is available on Google Maps and Waze. Apple users could also use Siri for reporting the incident on Apple Maps via voice commands.

According to the MacRumors report, the Apple Maps update on iOS 14.5 beta brings features that report incidents that include speed checks, hazards, and accidents. There will be a new ‘Report’ button which will appear alongside the existing Add Stop, Share ETA, Details, and Audio options, and once the user presses on the ‘Report’ button, one can select what sort of incident or hazard you want to report.

Users can also report an incident using Siri, by simply saying 'Hey Siri! There's an accident on the road'.

The report suggests that besides iPhones, the new feature to report incidents would also work for CarPlay.

For now, the feature is being tested only in the United States, for limited users. Not everyone on iOS 14.5 beta have seen the update on their phones, but Apple could release it widely on its next public software rollout, for major markets.

The incident reporting feature was first available on Waze that was done by crowdsourcing reports and Google added this feature in March 2019, when it acquired Waze.