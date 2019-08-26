Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
Apple MacBook Pro may be banned to carry on flights from India too: Report

Apple has recently announced a recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro models


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 09:03:04 IST

Some foreign airlines like Singapore Airlines, that also operate from India, have announced a ban on carrying a few models of the Apple MacBook Pro on-board due to an alleged battery fire risk.

First reported by Times of India, the ban implements American and European aviation rules that forbid carrying MacBook Pro sold between September 2015 and February 2017 in check-in or cabin luggage.

2016 MacBook Pro with touchbar.

On Sunday (25 August), Singapore Airline, which is a major operator to India, published on its website:

"Apple has recently announced a recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro models. Affected models were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017. Customers are to refrain from bringing the affected models either as hand-carry or in checked baggage until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer."

Reportedly, this ban may soon start affecting travellers in India directly as well. A DGCA official told TOI that it is examining the issue and may announce an official ban on the device if need be.

Recently, Apple recalled a limited number of MacBook Pro units sold in the said time period due to the possibility of their batteries overheating and catching fire. Soon after, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has alerted US Airlines about this recall and asked them to ensure that laptops which could be carrying replaced batteries not be allowed on flights.

“Please note that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop, sold between mid-2015 to February-2017 is prohibited onboard any of our mandate carriers,” said a TCE Operations co-ordinator.

In case you own a MacBook Pro, you can visit Apple’s MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program page to get more information on whether your product is affected, as well as on the available battery replacement options.

