22:35 (IST)
The first Mac chipset by Apple will reportedly be based on the A14 chip that comes in the latest iPhone 12 lineup and the new iPad Air.
tech2 News StaffNov 10, 2020 22:25:35 IST
Apple first announced about the new ARM-based laptops at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 in June.
22:25 (IST)
Apple will announce its first MacBook with ARM-based silicon chipset The event will kick off at 11.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.
22:25 (IST)
Apple will announce its first MacBook with ARM-based silicon chipset
The event will kick off at 11.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.
Apple will be hosting its third launch event of the year today. Called the 'One more thing', the event is scheduled to kick off at 10 am PST or 11.30 pm IST and it will be live-streamed on Apple's events page and on its official Youtube channel. Here is how you can watch the live stream for the event tonight. At the event, Apple will be announcing its first-ever in-house ARM-based silicon chipset-running MacBooks. Apple first announced about the new ARM-based laptops at the WWDC 2020 in June.
As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is likely to launch a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. All these products are likely to be powered by Apple silicon chips. The report further reveals that Foxconn, also called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is now assembling the two small Mac laptops and Quanta Computer Inc is taking care of the larger MacBook Pro. The report also hints that the upcoming laptops won't come with any significant design changes.
Going by the report, the first Mac chipset by Apple will be based on the A14 chip that comes in the latest iPhone 12 lineup and iPad Air.
A report by Nikkei Asia revealed that Apple is planning to manufacture 2.5 million MacBook laptops powered by in-house chipsets by 2021.
