Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini launched, priced starting at Rs 64,900 in India

The three Apple devices are powered by the company's in-house Apple Silicon chipset called M1.


tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2020 01:19:31 IST

At WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook had announced that they will move away from Intel chipsets and transition to in-house ARM-based silicon processors in new Macs. Today, the company launched three new Macs powered by the company's new M1 chipset: MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. The Apple M1 chipset uses 16 billion transistors and has an 8-core CPU. Apple claims M1 features the world's fastest CPU core and it delivers the best CPU performance per watt: 2x CPU performance of PC chip at 10 watts.

Apple says each high-efficiency core of the M1 chipset delivers similar speed to the current dual-core MacBook Air but with more efficiency.

MacBook Air, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro pricing, availability

The 13-inch MacBook Pro pricing starts at Rs 1,22,900 and for students, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,10,610. The Mac Mini starts at Rs 64,900 and for students, it will cost Rs 58,410. MacBook Air, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 92,900 and Rs 83,610 for students.

All three devices are now available for pre-order on the Apple website. Sale dates are not announced yet.

Apple has also confirmed that the macOS Big Sur will be released on 12 November, and the new Macs will run the new macOS.

MacBook Air specifications

Apple announces new MacBook Air with the M1 chipset. The new MacBook Air offers 3.5x faster CPU compared to the previous generation Air laptops. Apple also says that the new MacBook Air offers 5x faster graphics.

Apple MacBook Air is apparently faster than "98 percent of laptops sold last year", and it's apparently 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class. Apple says the new MacBook Air can offer 15-hours of battery life. The new MacBook Air features a new image signal processor that helps improve FaceTime camera.

Mac mini specifications

The new Mac mini can reportedly offer up to 3x faster CPU than the previous quad-core Mini. The new Mac mini is 1/10th the size of the comparable PC in its price range and 5x faster.

It comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

MacBook Pro specifications

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro reportedly has 5x faster graphics. With M1, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an 8-core CPU can apparently deliver up to 2.8x faster performance. Apple claims it is 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class. The new MacBook Pro can offer up to 17-hours of battery life.

The new MacBook Pro features thunderbolt with USB 4 support.

