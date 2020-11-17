Tuesday, November 17, 2020Back to
Apple M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air now available for purchase in India

The 13-inch MacBook Pro pricing starts at Rs 1,22,900, Mac Mini starts at Rs 64,900 and MacBook Air starts at Rs 92,900.


tech2 News StaffNov 17, 2020 13:23:08 IST

Apple launched the new M1-chip powered MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and 13-inch MacBook Air earlier this month. In India, the machines were priced starting Rs 64,900, and the pre-orders for the devices began the same day as the launch. However, starting today, 17 November, the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and the MacBook Air will be available for purchase in India. At the time of writing the story, all three products were available for purchase on Apple India website. Currently, the new Mac PC and laptops aren't available on Amazon India or Flipkart.

MacBook Air, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro pricing, availability

The 13-inch MacBook Pro pricing starts at Rs 1,22,900 and for students, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,10,610. The Mac Mini starts at Rs 64,900 and for students, it will cost Rs 58,410. MacBook Air, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 92,900 and Rs 83,610 for students.

On the Apple India website, you can also customise storage and RAM configuration for the laptops. For instance, the MacBook Air with 8 GB RAm is priced at Rs 92,900, but for an additionally Rs 20,000, you can get 16 GB RAM. Similarly, you can also choose the storage on the laptop to up to 2 TB SSD storage. On the new MacBooks, you can also purchase pre-installed Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

Apple offers free delivery of products.

Apple M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air now available for purchase in India

Apple MacBook Air

MacBook Air specifications

Apple announces new MacBook Air with the M1 chipset. The new MacBook Air offers 3.5x faster CPU compared to the previous generation Air laptops. Apple also says that the new MacBook Air offers 5x faster graphics.

Apple MacBook Air is apparently faster than "98 percent of laptops sold last year", and it's apparently 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class. Apple says the new MacBook Air can offer 15-hours of battery life. The new MacBook Air features a new image signal processor that helps improve FaceTime camera.

(Also read: Apple macOS Big Sur update is bricking some older MacBook Pro models: Report)

Mac mini specifications

The new Mac mini can reportedly offer up to 3x faster CPU than the previous quad-core Mini. The new Mac mini is 1/10th the size of the comparable PC in its price range and 5x faster.

It comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

MacBook Pro specifications

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro reportedly has 5x faster graphics. With M1, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an 8-core CPU can apparently deliver up to 2.8x faster performance. Apple claims it is 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class. The new MacBook Pro can offer up to 17-hours of battery life.

The new MacBook Pro features thunderbolt with USB 4 support.

tags

