Friday, February 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple M1-based Macs face malware that disguises as Safari extension and collects user data

According to a researcher, the malware can easily adapt and recompile to run natively on the M1 chipset.


FP TrendingFeb 19, 2021 16:55:48 IST

There was a time when Macs were considered safer than Windows but in the past few years, there has been a steady increase that has become a cause of concern. A new malware has been found that is said to be the first such malicious piece of software that targets Apple's new M1 processors. The M1 chip made its debut last year on the new Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. Compared to Intel's similar chipset, the new ARM-based M1 chip has been praised for its performance.

Apple M1-based Macs face malware that disguises as Safari extension and collects user data

macOS Big Sur

Apple had transitioned to ARM from Intel’s x86 architecture in 2005 and integrated certain security features right inside the processor. This change in the chip architecture forced developers to make newer versions of the software to run natively on the M1 chipset instead of translating them through Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulator. But according to Wired reports, malware creators have also adapted to this transition.

According to Mac security researcher Patrick Wardle's report, the malware can easily adapt and recompile to run natively on the M1 chipset. The first malware found is called 'GoSearch22' which apparently is a Safari adware extension that was originally made to run on the Intel x86 chipset.

The adware disguises itself as a legitimate extension of the Safari browser and simultaneously collects user's data and induces a large number of ads that also included popups and banners that link to malicious websites flooded with more malware. In November 2020, GoSearch22 was signed with an Apple Developer ID but the certificate got revoked. Wardle further suggests that the malware for the M1 chip is still at an early stage and the signatures used to detect threats have not been observed for the most part, which makes it pointless to use an antivirus scanner as a defensive tool. This isn't the only M1 malware, as researchers from security company Red Canary suggest that there are more such malicious software pieces that are being investigated right now.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple rolls out a new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update with free battery replacement program for a few MacBook Pro models

Feb 11, 2021
Apple rolls out a new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update with free battery replacement program for a few MacBook Pro models
Hyundai, Kia say they’re not working with Apple on co-developing an autonomous vehicle

Hyundai

Hyundai, Kia say they’re not working with Apple on co-developing an autonomous vehicle

Feb 09, 2021
Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro and more

Apple Days sale

Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro and more

Feb 15, 2021
Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone might come with support for a stylus: Report

Apple

Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone might come with support for a stylus: Report

Feb 18, 2021
Apple Watch Series 5, Watch SE users facing charging issues will receive free repairs service

Apple

Apple Watch Series 5, Watch SE users facing charging issues will receive free repairs service

Feb 17, 2021
Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report

Apple

Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report

Feb 08, 2021

science

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021