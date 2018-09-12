We might be roughly an hour away from the iPhone launch event, but a new report has seemingly just confirmed the names of the new iPhones. That’s not all. The report also reveals the two sizes in which the Apple Watch is expected to arrive.

Spotted first by ATH, a close look at the product sitemap XML file on Apple.com reveals that the new iPhones will be named iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR. What this means is that all those rumours of the names being iPhone XS Plus and iPhone XC are likely false.

According to the report, the XML file lists items that will be available to purchase including AppleCare support, cases and even Watch bands. The file list the new Apple Watch, addressing it as the Apple Watch Series 4 and new watch bands in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. The files also list a bevvy of colours the watch will be available in.

The file has been since removed, as per a report by The Verge, but not before the publication took screenshots of it as proof. The file also reveals a number of new cases that Apple has lined up for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

The cases will apparently be available in midnight blue, white, black, stone, as well as in Apple's Product RED colour. For the ones who fancy the leather covers, they will apparently have a choice of black, Product RED, green, Cape Cod Blue, and Pony Pink to choose from. The iPhone XR, however, does not have any covers listed for it so far.

To keep up with all the latest updates regarding Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.