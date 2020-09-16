tech2 News Staff

Apple hosted the 'Time Flies' event today where it launched a handful of devices and made a few important announcements. The newly launched devices include iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and iPad 8th generation. Apple also announced Apple One subscription service along with Fitness+ service for Apple Watch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also said that the stable build for watchOS 7, iPadOS14, iOS 14 will start rolling out on Wednesday.

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air 2020, iPad 8th gen pricing, availability

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS variant is priced at Rs 40,900 and the GPS+ Cellular variant is priced at Rs 49,900. Apple Watch SE India pricing has not been announced yet. In the US it will be priced starting $279 (approx Rs 20,500).

The new iPad Air will be priced starting $599 (approx Rs 44,000) and the Apple iPad 8th generation is priced starting $329 (approx Rs 24,000).

Apple Watch Series 6 specifications

The new Apple Watch Series 6 is powered by an S6 chip and lets you monitor blood oxygen levels. This blood oxygen tracker is a feature of watchOS 7 that will release tomorrow. The smartwatch also comes with features like an always-on display, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection and more.

In addition to the regular buckle strap, Apple has also announced two variants of Apple Watch Series 6 single loop. It also comes with a number of customised watch faces, including the memoji face.

Apple Watch Series 6 will also come with a Family Setup feature that will allow users to pair their iPhone with their family member's watches even if they do not have an iPhone. The feature also comes with a DND mode for children during their study time.

Family Setup will be available starting 16 September as a free update on Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE running watchOS 7, paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14.

Apple Watch SE specifications

Apple also launched a more affordable Apple Watch called Watch SE. It features a retina display and is powered by S5 dual-core SiP. It comes with features like fall detection, sleep tracker, handwash reminders, emergency SOS and so on. The workout modes include running, walking, yoga, cycling, high-intensity interval training, and dance. It will show you details like distance, pace, laps, cadence, calories burned, and heart rate.

Just like Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE also comes with a Family setup feature.

Fitness+ service

This fitness service lets users choose the workout from the watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. It shows real-time calories burns, activity rings, and the summary of the entire workout. Users can download the Fitness app from the App Store.

Users can choose from a workout like dance, cycling, yoga, strength, treadmill walk, rowing, mindful cooldown and more. It can also suggest new trainers and workouts to the users.

India pricing of Fitness+ service is not yet announced. The service will arrive in late 2020. In the US, the monthly subscription cost is $9,99 (approx Rs 730) and $79.99 (approx Rs 5,800) for a year.

Apple One Subscription

Apple announced a new subscription service called Apple One that will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud.

This service will be available on iPhone, iPod, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac.

Apple will provide an individual plan that will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 GB of iCloud storage at Rs 195 per month. The family pack includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200 GB of iCloud storage at Rs 365 per month. This can be shared by up to six family members.

(Also Read: Apple Event: Apple One subscription bundles announced at a starting price of Rs 195 per month)

The Premier plan will offer Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2 TB of iCloud storage. This plan can also be shared by up to six family members.

Apple One also gives a 30-day free trial for any service that the customer does not already have.

iPad Air 2020, iPad 8th generation specifications

The new iPad Air features a 10-9-inch liquid retina display and is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset. Apple claims it is the first 5-nanometer chip in the industry. The A14 chip packs 11.8 billion transistors.

The iPad comes with Touch ID and support for Apple Pencil. The iPad sports the new magic keyboard. It comes with a USB-C port and features a 7 MP selfie camera, and a 12 MP camera at the back.

In terms of colour, it comes in Sky Blue, Rose Gold, Green Silver and Space Gray colour variants.

Apple also launched the iPad 8th generation. It comes with an A12 Bionic chip. Apple claims it is 2X faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, 3x Android tablet, 6x Chromebook. Apple says it's a 40 percent faster CPU and has a 2X jump in graphics.

Both iPads will come with iPadOS 14.