Reuters

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has released a tool based on Apple Maps that will help governments fight the spread of coronavirus by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit.

Maps does not associate mobility data with a user's Apple ID, and Apple does not keep a history of where a user has been, it added.

