Reuters

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched Apple AirPods Pro, an upgraded version of its premium wireless earphones with noise cancellation feature.

Priced at $249 (193.8 pounds), the earphones will start shipping on Oct. 30, Apple said, adding that the new AirPods are also sweat and water resistant.

The company is doubling down on its wearables and services units to boost revenue as it faced slowing iPhone sales in recent quarters.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

