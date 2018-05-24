In a bid to comply with GDPR requirements, Apple has today launched a new Data and Privacy website which allows users to download all the data that the company associates with them, all under one website.

What this means is that all the data from a user's Apple ID info, App Store activity, AppleCare history to photos, videos and documents stored on iCloud, everything can be downloaded by the user and reviewed at any time. According to a report by 9To5Mac, users can request account details and sign-in records as well as data such as contacts, calendars, notes, bookmarks, reminders, photos and documents from Apple.

The issue with downloading the information, however, is that based on the nature and amount of information being asked for, it might even take Apple week to prepare the downloads. Once the data is ready for download, Apple notifies users and this information is automatically deleted after 2 weeks, as a security measure.

To help the user manage such large amounts of downloaded data, Apple also throws in the ability to select a preferred maximum file size. The data packages will be accordingly split up into chunks, up to a maximum of 25 GB.

The feature is currently restricted only to users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland but will we rolling out internationally later this year.

GDPR which becomes applicable in Europe starting tomorrow requires internet companies to allow all EU citizens to see what personally identifiable data they store about them.