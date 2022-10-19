FP Staff

Apple has launched an all-new iPad 10 and has given it a major design overhaul. The new iPad 10 comes with a much larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with flatter edges. Also for the first time on an iPad, Apple has moved the front-facing camera to the longer side of the display, making the iPad 10 one of the first iPads to be completely compatible to be used in landscape orientation.

The new iPad 10 also gets USB-C instead of the Lightning port. Apple has also ditched the home button for a much larger display. The iPad 10 still gets a form of TouchID, which has now been integrated with the power button, much like the existing iPad Air and iPad Mini. The new iPad 10 has also been upgraded to support WiFi 6, and 5G cellular connectivity.

The iPad 10 gets an updated version of Apple’s A14 Bionic SoC, the same processor that was seen in the iPhone 12 series. The A14 Bionic SoC in the iPad 10 comes with a 6‑core CPU a 4- core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. You also get a slightly better battery, and a much better battery management system over the iPad 9. You also get a set of quad stereo speakers with the new iPad 10.

The 10th Gen iPad’s display is a 10.9-inch LED-backlit IPS display, with a resolution of 2360×1640 pixels resolution at 264 pixels per inch. It is a True Tone display and supports about 500 nits brightness.

As for the cameras, the 10th Gen iPad features a 12MP ultrawide front camera along the landscape edge of the iPad as well as an updated 12MP rear camera which can shoot 4K video. The front-facing camera’s horizontal form factor and 122-degree field of view now allows it to take advantage of Apple’s Center Stage feature that automatically puts you in focus during video calls.

As for the accessories, the iPad 10 supports the Apple Pencil, but the first generation one,and is available for Rs 9,500. Apple has also made a new Magic Keyboard Folio for the iPad 10, which will be available for Rs 24,900. The Magic Keyboard folio connects with the new iPad 10 using the smart connectors to the side of the iPad.

The support for the original Apple Pencil with such a recent product is a bit odd. The Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is long overdue for an update, but Apple has chosen to stick the iPad 10 with its predecessor. Moreover, the original Apple Pencil needs a Lightning port to charge, whereas the iPad 10 gets a USB-C. Apple is including a new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil.

The Pad 10 isn’t replacing the entry-level iPad, at least for now. Instead, it’s coming in at a higher price and being sold alongside it.

The existing iPad starts at Rs 33,900.

The new iPad 10 is available in a bunch of new colours, such as silver, blue, pink, and yellow, For storage, the iPad 10 is available in 64GB and 256GB options.

The WiFi only 64GB iPad 10 starts at Rs 44,900, whereas the WiFi + Cellular version of the 64GB variant start at Rs 59,900. The 256GB variant WiFi only versionis available for Rs 59,900, whereas the 256GB variant of the WiFi + Cellular version costs Rs 74,900. The iPad 10 will be available starting October 28 in India.