Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 July, 2018 10:38 IST

Apple just patented tech that wirelessly transfers power to another device

Apple's application revolves around the use of inductive coils, which perform wireless charging.

Have you ever imagined being able to recharge your phone using the battery of another portable device? The US Patent and Trademark Office has published a patent submitted by Apple that could make that happen soon.

Apple currently supports wireless charging on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the iPhone X along with the Apple Watch and the AirPods. Image: Apple

Apple currently supports wireless charging on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the iPhone X along with the Apple Watch and the AirPods. Image: Apple

As per a report by Apple Insider, the patent application for "Inductive charging between electronic devices", suggests ways for two devices to recharge each other's batteries. What this essentially means is that if you have a drained iPhone and own an iPad which is charged, you can use it to recharge your phone.

That reduces the need to keep carrying a cable and an adapter with you and instead use the second device as a power bank when the need be.

Sketches from the patent filed by Apple. Image: US Patent and Trademark Office

Sketches from the patent filed by Apple. Image: US Patent and Trademark Office

According to the patent, the application revolves around the use of inductive coils, which are used to perform wireless charging. However, where the application differs from how wireless charging currently works is that the same inductive coils will now be used to transmit as well as receive power.

The image provided in the patent, suggests that an iPhone can be placed on the centre of an iPad, with the phone's rear charging coil placed facing the iPad's screen. The patent also included images which propose the use of such coils in MacBooks, along with potential points where they can be installed. There could also be multiple coils on larger devices enabling more than one device to be charged at the same time.

As mentioned in the Apple Insider report, if the feature were to introduced on Apple products, the company would have to change the setup of the coils to be able to switch between transmitting and receiving mode, which would require a change in hardware. This is because, current coils on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the iPhone X can only receive power and not transmit it.

Alternately, Apple may use multiple coils, a set of which receives power and others which transmit power.

As of now though, there are no signs to suggest that we will see anything from Apple anytime soon.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

also see

Apple

LG Display pens deal with Apple to supply OLED and LCD displays for 2018 iPhones

Jul 14, 2018

Internet Speeds

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Jul 24, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone 9 leaked case renders reveal notched display and single-lens camera

Jul 16, 2018

Apple

Thieves make off with $27,000 worth of products from California Apple Store

Jul 12, 2018

Apple Updates

Apple could launch three iPhones, 11-inch iPad Pro, new Watch this fall: Report

Jul 12, 2018

2018 Apple MacBook Pro announced, supports new keyboard and latest Intel CPUs

Jul 12, 2018

science

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July: How is redness of the Moon measured

Jul 26, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018