Cricket World Cup fever's everywhere and while we've already seen Google's Duo ads light up televisions sets during commercial breaks, Apple this week shared a new "Shot on iPhone XS" ad highlighting the sport.

The ad which is far more subtle in nature when compared to the Google Duo's Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ad, coincides with the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. The video is featured on Apple's website in India and has also been spotted on Twitter by a number of users.

"It's the spirit of India, captured in a game, a love story that spans more than a billion hearts. Come, celebrate cricket the way India does."

The video is part of Apple's efforts to step up it's localised marketing over the past few years. In previous "Shot on iPhone" videos, Apple has highlighted a teenage athlete from American Samoa, the Cuban surfing community, the Brazilian Carnival, professional hockey players in Canada, and more.