Apple joins in on ICC Cricket World Cup fever with new Shot on iPhone advert

The new video is part of Apple's efforts to step up it's localised marketing in the country.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 23:12:12 IST

Cricket World Cup fever's everywhere and while we've already seen Google's Duo ads light up televisions sets during commercial breaks, Apple this week shared a new "Shot on iPhone XS" ad highlighting the sport.

The ad which is far more subtle in nature when compared to the Google Duo's Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ad, coincides with the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. The video is featured on Apple's website in India and has also been spotted on Twitter by a number of users.

"It's the spirit of India, captured in a game, a love story that spans more than a billion hearts. Come, celebrate cricket the way India does."

The video is part of Apple's efforts to step up it's localised marketing over the past few years. In previous "Shot on iPhone" videos, Apple has highlighted a teenage athlete from American Samoa, the Cuban surfing community, the Brazilian Carnival, professional hockey players in Canada, and more.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 20,000 runs in international cricket

Jun 27, 2019

Jun 27, 2019
India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 20,000 runs in international cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli fined 25 percent of match fee, handed one demerit point for excessive appealing

Jun 23, 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli fined 25 percent of match fee, handed one demerit point for excessive appealing

Jun 23, 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Babar Azam can match Virat Kohli, feels Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower

Jun 27, 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Babar Azam can match Virat Kohli, feels Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower

Jun 27, 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya makes light of expectations of 'only' 1.5 billion people

Jun 13, 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya makes light of expectations of 'only' 1.5 billion people

Jun 13, 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch backs Australia to come good under England pressure

Jun 24, 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch backs Australia to come good under England pressure

Jun 24, 2019
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Desperate Tigers face a must-win game against Afghans

Jun 24, 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Desperate Tigers face a must-win game against Afghans

Jun 24, 2019

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019