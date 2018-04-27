With the Microsoft’s Build 2018 conference just ahead of us, the company has finally made good on a promise that it made last year. It has finally released Apple iTunes on Windows Store. It was earlier believed that the software will be made available by end of 2017.

Apple iTunes on Windows Store is pretty much the same software as you have been seeing all this while, however, the only difference is that installation updates are handled through the Windows Store updater rather than through Apple.

iTunes has been available on the Windows platform for a while now, but as a standalone download for most Windows users. Its addition to the Windows Store will make it easier for Windows users to find the software. Additionally, iTunes arrival to Windows Store also means the software’s compatibility with Windows 10 S mode, which only runs apps downloaded from the Windows Store.

It could turn out to be quite a win-win situation for Windows. According to The Verge, iTunes is one of the most searched for apps that wasn’t available in the Microsoft Store. So if you are one of the users who had been incessantly checking for the availability of Apple iTunes on Windows 10, your day has been officially made.

Microsoft first announced plans to bring the iTunes app to the Windows 10 Store in May 2017 and said at the time that the app would be available by the end of 2017.

In December, though, an Apple spokesperson said that the two companies need more time and would not honour that deadline.