Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

A subscription plan for iPhones is being suggested by some Apple investors to bring in recurring revenue.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 11:48:41 IST

After a new iPhone is announced, it’s sold in the conventional way where the buyer pays the entire amount upfront. Although there’s the contract model with telecom operators where an amount is paid monthly, it’s implemented by the telecom company and not Apple. It doesn’t really offer anything apart from the device and the voice/data plan along with some perks from the carrier network. Now, some Apple investors want the company to introduce a subscription model for the iPhone.

Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 3, 2019. Image: Reuters

Coming from a CNBC report, Apple CEO Tim Cook sounded optimistic about the idea of an iPhone subscription plan during the company’s earnings call recently. This idea isn’t new and it’s reportedly referred to as Apple Prime by some people, a moniker based on Amazon’s subscription service. It suggests combining hardware upgrades with its software services such as iCloud storage, Apple Arcade or Apple TV+ for a single monthly fee.

In this mode, users won’t have to deal with different payments since everything could be taken care of by selecting the appropriate subscription pack. Switching from a transactional model to a subscription model could also potentially boost stock prices without any need to increase the prices of the products, the report said.

In the earnings call, Cook said, “We’re cognizant that there are lots of users out there that want a sort of a recurring payment like that and the receipt of new products on some sort of standard kind of basis and we’re committed to make that easier to do than perhaps it is today.” Although nothing was officially announced, it’s indicative that Apple could be moving towards a subscription plan in the near future.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is already being assembled in India, claims new report

Oct 21, 2019
Apple iPhone XR is already being assembled in India, claims new report
Apple aims at $85.5 billion sales in holiday quarter, bets on Watch, AirPods, streaming

Apple

Apple aims at $85.5 billion sales in holiday quarter, bets on Watch, AirPods, streaming

Oct 31, 2019
Apple reportedly has started the manufacturing of its iPhone XR in India

Apple

Apple reportedly has started the manufacturing of its iPhone XR in India

Oct 16, 2019
Donald Trump calls out Apple's Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

Apple

Donald Trump calls out Apple's Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

Oct 26, 2019
Five reasons why an apple a day keeps the doctor away

Five reasons why an apple a day keeps the doctor away

Oct 16, 2019
Apple India’s iPhone sales slow down with sinking revenue and net profit

Apple

Apple India’s iPhone sales slow down with sinking revenue and net profit

Oct 28, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019