Apple is using scare tactics to dissuade users from using third-party battery replacement services

The OS apparently looks for a specific microcontroller on the battery before authorising it.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 12:48:22 IST

Apple has apparently activated a software switch that tries to scare users off third-party battery repair services.

Unlike previous instances where Apple would brick an iPhone that used third-party parts, using a third-party battery or getting a third-party repair vendor to replace your iPhone’s battery with one from another iPhone throws up a warning that the battery is not genuine. Within the OS, support for the 'Battery Health' feature is disabled and the battery status will be marked as ‘Service’, according to iFixit.

Apple is using scare tactics to dissuade users from using third-party battery replacement services

Apple is disabling battery health indicators for third-party batteries.

The OS apparently looks for a specific microcontroller on the battery before authorising it. If you’re up to the task, swapping out battery microcontrollers is an option, but it’s not a feasible option for most users or repair shops.

Thankfully, iFixit notes that the phone itself is unaffected by third-party batteries and that performance remains at maximum.

Apple has a long history of fighting users’ right to repair on the grounds of user experience and user safety. While Apple hasn’t gone as far as to disable an iPhone for using a third-party battery, these scare tactics are a little disturbing.

Playing devil’s advocate, we will point out that improperly installed batteries or unauthorized batteries can be a fire hazard and can cause damage to your phone.

The issue only affects the iPhone XS, XS Max and the iPhone XR for now.

