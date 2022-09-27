FP Staff

Apple was supposed to host a launch event sometime in October where they would launch a number of upcoming iPads and Macs, as well as the iPadOS 16. Now though, it seems Apple’s rumoured October event might not happen at all, according to Mark Gruman an expert on all things Apple.

In October, Apple, in all likelihood is going to launch two Mac minis, one with the M2 chip and the other with the M2 Pro chip, and a couple of MacBook Pros, one with an M2 Pro chip and the other with an M2 Max chip, and two iPad Pros, one as 11-inch and the other as 12.9-inch, both of which would be powered by the M2 chip.

Furthermore, Apple is also slated to update the Apple TV set-top box with an A14 chip and a RAM boost. None of these new products is a major departure for Apple. They’ll get some improved specifications and a chip that was already announced at a formal event in June at WWDC 2022.

Gruman says that Apple doesn’t really have enough new hardware here to warrant a highly polished launch event, and in all likelihood will just release some of these products silently, using press releases, rather than hosting a major iPhone-style keynote event.

In addition, the lack of the Apple Headset teaser or announcement could also make it less likely for the company to prepare for an October event.

A few years ago, Apple announced a new product almost every day of the week. Instead of making an event, the company decided it would be better to unveil products as press releases. With that in mind, Gurman thinks Apple could do the same, instead of making a keynote.