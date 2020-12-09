FP Trending

Apple is working on a new ARM-based processor with 32 high-performance CPU cores. These could make their way into production and appear in a Mac in late 2021, reported Bloomberg. According to the report, the processor could also make its way to the new 'half-sized Mac Pro' in 2022. Apart from that, Apple is also working on pricier graphic upgrades with 64 and 128 dedicated cores for its highest-end machines. As per the report, the new graphics chips would be several times faster than the current modules Apple uses from Nvidia and AMD in its Intel-powered hardware.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that engineers at the company are working on quite a few successors to the M1 custom chip. According to them, these chips will significantly outpace the performance of the latest machines running Intel chips.

Apple’s M1 chip was unveiled in a new entry-level MacBook Pro laptop which is a refreshed Mac mini desktop as well as in the MacBook Air range.

The next series of chips that have been planned for release in the spring of 2021 or later in the fall of the year by the company are destined to be placed across upgraded versions of the MacBook Pro, both entry-level and high-end iMac desktops, and later a new Mac Pro workstation. The report adds that the company plans the next two lines of Apple chips to be more ambitious and it expects to finish the transition away from Intel and to its own silicon in 2022.

Apple's Mac chips, like the ones in iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch use tech licensed from Arm Ltd, the chip design firm whose blueprints underpin much of the mobile. Apple designs the chips and then sends them for production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has taken the lead from Intel in chip manufacturing.