Apple is reportedly speeding up repairs for its bad keyboards on MacBooks

Apple is promising a one-day turnaround for the keypad fix to most users.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 14:14:09 IST

Back in 2018 after months, and possibly years, of pretending that nothing was wrong, Apple finally acknowledged that the keyboard on its new MacBooks, and MacBook Pros were defective. Then, late last month, Apple released an apology and said that a “small number” of its customers are still experiencing reliability issues, and it is going to fix it. Now, Apple is reportedly speeding up this repair process.

According to a report by MacRumours, Apple is conducting repairs of MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro keyboards at its stores, and it’s promising a next-day turnaround for pickup in many cases.

Apple is reportedly speeding up repairs for its bad keyboards on MacBooks

2016 MacBook Pro with touchbar.

Reportedly, till now, Apple used to send out all units for repair to another depot, however, now to speed things up, it has now asked its employees to handle “most” keyboard-related repairs at the store “until further notice.” The company wrote in a service memo that “additional service parts have been shipped to stores to support the increased volume.”

Apple's keyboard problem has existed for a very long time. The smallest of dust particles renders keys on the keyboard useless. For the third-gen keyboards, which is in the MacBook Air, the company added a thin silicone membrane below each key to, allegedly, make them more "silent". A leaked support document later revealed that the membrane had, in fact, been put in place to prevent debris ingress.

