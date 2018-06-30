Saturday, June 30, 2018 Back to
Reuters 30 June, 2018 10:40 IST

Apple is rebuilding its Maps app from scratch with data inputs from TomTom

Apple said it will start the rollout this fall with new maps of Northern California.

Apple Inc is rebuilding the widely used mapping application on its iPhones from the ground up with its own dataset, but Amsterdam-based TomTom NV will continue to be a data provider for Apple’s maps app, Cupertino, California-based Apple told Reuters on 30 June.

Apple did not say how its use of TomTom would compare to its previous use, but TomTom shares fell after the news.

Apple said it is completely rebuilding its Maps app, the most frequently used app on its iPhones, with data gathered by its own fleet of sensor-equipped vans and with anonymous data from iPhone users that choose to share it.

Technology publication TechCrunch reported Apple’s mapping effort earlier on 29 June. After the story was published, TomTom shares fell as much as 5 percent from session highs before closing the day down 1.7 percent from the previous day at 7.76 euros.

