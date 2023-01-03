Mehul Reuben Das

Apple presently offers four different models of AirPods, ranging from the upgraded AirPods Max to the second-generation AirPods. Additionally, even though AirPods have gained a lot of popularity, they are not exactly inexpensive. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is now reportedly developing a set of new earbuds called “AirPods Lite” to compete with less expensive wireless earbuds that eat away at Apple’s market.

Despite being highly popular accessories, demand for AirPods is predicted to decline by the end of 2023. Furthermore, it is anticipated that shipments of AirPods would fall from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. This would be partly because of the low demand for AirPods 3 and the possibility that Apple won’t introduce new AirPods this year.

The tech giant has been developing the “AirPods Lite.” Reports describe it as a lower cost device aimed to compete with non-Apple earphones, it is currently unknown what exactly this product is and what characteristics it will offer.

Apple maintained the previous version AirPods 2 in stock at a cheaper price of $129 after the debut of AirPods 3 in 2021, whereas AirPods 3 cost $169. These “AirPods Lite” are probably going to be cheaper than $129 in price. Another option for Apple would be to simply reduce the price of the second-generation AirPods even further, perhaps to $99.

In 2022, Apple introduced the second generation AirPods Pro with significant enhancements, including better noise cancellation and a new charging case with the U1 chip for Precision Finding. However, there are no rumours about when Apple plans to update the regular AirPods (currently in the third generation) or even the premium AirPods Max headphones.