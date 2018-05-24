All Apple consumers who paid out of their own pocket to replace the batteries of iPhone 6 and devices after that, will be now be offered a refund of Rs 3,900.

In a statement, the iPhone-maker said that it is offering a credit of Rs 3,900 to those customers who replaced their batteries between 1 January 2017 to 28 December 2018. The offer remains valid only for those customers whose devices are out of warranty. Apple also said that the credit would be provided for those devices whose batteries were replaced from Apple Store, Apple Repair Centre and Apple Authorised Service Provider.

The compensation for the replacement would be made via an electronic transfer on the credit card which was used to pay for battery replacement.

While the eligible customers would be communicated via emails about the offer, those who do not receive any communication and still think they are eligible may contact Apple after 1 August 2018 till the end of the year, that is, 31 December 2018.

Eligible customers would be sent an email from 23 May 2018 to 27 July 2018 along with instructions about availing the offer.

The offer remains invalid for those whose devices were under warranty.

In late 2017, it was discovered that Apple is slowing down devices which had old batteries so as to get optimal performance out of the older devices. Apple later apologised for going ahead with the slowing down of iPhones without informing its customers, as there was an immense backlash after the news emerged. Following this, the company offered a reduction in prices of replacement batteries.