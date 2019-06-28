Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple is moving the manufacturing of its upcoming Mac Pro to China from the US

The company has tapped contractor Quanta Computer Inc to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer

ReutersJun 28, 2019 20:24:08 IST

Apple Inc is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro computer to China from the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is moving the manufacturing of its upcoming Mac Pro to China from the US

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.

The move comes at a time when the Trump administration has boosted tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 percent and has threatened to impose new levies on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports.

The tech giant has tapped contractor Quanta Computer Inc to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer and is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai, the report said.

“Like all of our products, the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the United States,” an Apple spokesman said. “Final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process.”

Last week, Apple asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15-30 percent of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production center for its devices. The company got nearly 18 percent of its total revenue from Greater China in the quarter ended March.

Shares of the company were down nearly percent at $198.05.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

NewsTracker

Trade disputes likely to dominate 34th ASEAN summit in Bangkok; contentions over South China Sea, Myanmar's treatment of Rohingyas also on agenda

Jun 20, 2019
Trade disputes likely to dominate 34th ASEAN summit in Bangkok; contentions over South China Sea, Myanmar's treatment of Rohingyas also on agenda
Mike Pompeo arrives in India: Despite trade tensions, mixed signals from US, expect New Delhi to continue 'issue-based' policy

CriticalPoint

Mike Pompeo arrives in India: Despite trade tensions, mixed signals from US, expect New Delhi to continue 'issue-based' policy

Jun 25, 2019
Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Apple

Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Jun 19, 2019
Apple Music hits more than 60 million subscribers, trailing Spotify

Apple

Apple Music hits more than 60 million subscribers, trailing Spotify

Jun 28, 2019
Apple to strike a $100 million deal with Japan Display for its LCD panels

Apple

Apple to strike a $100 million deal with Japan Display for its LCD panels

Jun 27, 2019
Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave company to form his own design firm LoveFrom

Jony Ive

Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave company to form his own design firm LoveFrom

Jun 28, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019