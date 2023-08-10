Apple is likely to launch the upcoming iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch on THIS day

One of the most important days in the tech calendar for any given year, is the day when Apple unveils and launches its iPhone.

No matter which side of the aisle you’re on–whether you’re a diehard Apple fan, or an Android fanatic, Apple’s launch event is something that all tech enthusiasts keep an eye on.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record in finding the most genuine leaks about all things Apple now believes that the launch of the upcoming iPhones will take place on September 12.

Gurman has also revealed that as has been the case with most of Apple’s recent launch events, the one in September will again be a hybrid one–that means while certain journalists and influencers will be attending the launch event in Cupertino, at Apple’s headquarters, fans of Apple will have the option to watch the event through various digital channels.

In the past, Apple predominantly relied on live presentations for their events, occasionally incorporating pre-recorded videos. However, due to the pandemic preventing in-person gatherings, the company transitioned to exclusively using pre-recorded videos for their events.

This alteration garnered diverse responses; some individuals longed for the dynamic ambiance of live presentations (while others possibly relished the chance of witnessing a failed demonstration or other mishaps). Nevertheless, the majority of viewers appreciated the new format for delivering more polished and concise presentations.

There is also a pretty decent chance that they launch event might be organised on September 13, as several Apple’s carrier partners have told employees not to take time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to a “major smartphone announcement,” as per a report by 9to5mac.

In either case, the iPhone is set to launch in the second week of September, either on September 12, or 13.

Gurman has also revealed when the iPhones are likely to be available to potential customers. While some of the more basic variants of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus should be available straight from the day of the launch, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra/Max may be available to customers after about 10 days.

Along with the iPhone, customers are also likely to see a couple of new Apple Watches being released. Of these, the next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra should be the most exciting one, given just how massively impressive the first generation was.