tech2 News Staff

Apple had removed Touch ID for its iPhones including for the latest iPhone 12 lineup but it is expected that the company might bring something similar in the future iPhone or iPad models. As per a report by Apple Insider, Apple has been granted a patent for an in-display infrared fingerprint scanner. Apple had reportedly filed this patent with US Patent and Trademark Office back in October 2018. Currently, the new iPhone models offer Face ID instead of Touch ID.

According to the report, the patent is titled "Shortwave infrared optical imaging through an electronic device display." This fingerprint scanner will reportedly be placed under the main display stack that comes with an outer protective layer, a touch-sensitive layer, and the display layer.

Explaining the working of this technology, the report revealed that the optical imaging system will send a shortwave infrared light upward that will interact with the finger on the surface. The reflected infrared light will interact with the photosensitive element of the imaging system for analysis.

However, companies file patents all the time so it is not yet confirmed if Apple might actually bring this technology to future iPads or iPhones or not.