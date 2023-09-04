Apple seems to be keen on encouraging more users to explore and eventually subscribe to its Apple Music streaming service. The company has launched a new promotional initiative in India aimed at enticing AirPods, HomePod, and Beats users to try out the service by offering them a generous 6-month subscription for free.

This is a substantial extension from the standard 1-month free trial, making it an attractive offer regardless of how you look at it. Apple Music subscription plans in India start at Rs 49 per month and can go up to Rs 149 for a family plan.

The 6-month free Apple Music promotion applies to specific AirPods, HomePod, and Beats models. Apple has provided the full list of eligible devices on its official Apple Music website for India, along with a step-by-step guide on how users can avail of this offer.

To take advantage of this offer, owners of eligible devices should follow these steps:

– Sign in to the Apple Music app with your Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad, ensuring that your device is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.

– Apple mentions that the offer should appear “immediately” after launching the app. However, if it doesn’t, you can find it by navigating to the app’s “Listen Now” tab.

For now, the 6-month complimentary Apple Music promotion is accessible to users of various Apple audio devices, including AirPods Pro, second and third-generation AirPods, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds Plus, and Beats Studio Pro.

However, Apple has clarified on the Apple Music website that those who own the first-generation AirPods, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible for this offer.

It’s important to note that this promotional offer is available for a limited time, although Apple has not specified an exact timeline. Interestingly, this offer coincides with Apple’s upcoming “Wanderlust” event scheduled for September 12, where they are expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watch models.