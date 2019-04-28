Sunday, April 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple is edging out apps competing with Screen Time from the App Store: Report

Apple's Screen Time app keeps a track of how much time iOS users spend on their devices, apps.

tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2019 08:49:17 IST

Apple has reportedly decided to edge out apps on its App Store that function as competitors to its Screen Time feature, announced by Apple alongside iOS 12 in 2018.

As per a report by The New York Times, Apple, over the past year, removed or restricted at least 11 of the 17 most popular screen time tracking and parental control apps on the App Store.

Teaming up with app data firm Sensor Tower, the report interviewed developers, a number of which suggested that Apple is trying to push iOS device users into using only Apple's own apps such as Screen Time. Apple reportedly ordered developers to remove key features from their Screen Time-like apps or take them down entirely from the App Store.

Apple is edging out apps competing with Screen Time from the App Store: Report

A customer looks at the Apple iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo. Image: Reuters

Apple is said to have justified its actions by saying that the apps violated policies such as using public APIs in an unapproved manner. However, the timing of the demands are suspect though, as some of these apps (namely, OurPact and Mobicip) have already been downloaded more than a million times.

Mobicip chief Suren Ramasubbu told the New York Times that Apple required their company to change the app within 30 days or face removal from the App Store. After multiple messages seeking clarification and the submission of a revised app, Mobicip was ultimately removed from the App Store.

Responding to the allegations Apple spokeswoman Tammy Levine told the publication, “We treat all apps the same, including those that compete with our own services. Our incentive is to have a vibrant app ecosystem that provides consumers access to as many quality apps as possible,” she added.

This is not the first time that Apple has seemingly given its own offerings an unfair advantage over third-party apps. Spotify recently filed an antitrust complaint against Apple over the alleged preferential treatment for its own music streaming service.

For those wondering, Apple's Screen Time app keeps a track of how much time iOS device owners spend on their devices and on specific apps. However, the feature is said to be less granular compared to competitors - a reason why a sizable number of users flock to third-party Screen-Time like apps.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video


also see

Apple

Apple adds confirmation layer to App Store to avoid accidental purchases

Apr 13, 2019
Apple adds confirmation layer to App Store to avoid accidental purchases
Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apple

Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apr 15, 2019
TikTok ban: Why you still can't download it from the Play Store and App Store in India

TikTok

TikTok ban: Why you still can't download it from the Play Store and App Store in India

Apr 25, 2019
TikTok vanishes from Play Store, App Store after ban, Twitter reacts

TikTok

TikTok vanishes from Play Store, App Store after ban, Twitter reacts

Apr 17, 2019
TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in the country

TikTok

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in the country

Apr 22, 2019
Google Home lineup now supports YouTube Music’s free ad-supported service

Google

Google Home lineup now supports YouTube Music’s free ad-supported service

Apr 19, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019