Sunday, December 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhones see a drop in Q1 production estimates amid low demand: Report

Apple is expected to make 45 million iPhones for the quarter which is down from 50 million.

Reuters Dec 29, 2018 13:56 PM IST

Citi Research on 28 December reduced its first-quarter production estimates for Apple Inc’s iPhones and nearly halved expectations on the costliest iPhone XS Max, joining other brokerages in lowering forecasts amid reports of weak demand.

“The material cut in our forecasts is driven by our view that 2018 iPhone is entering a destocking phase, which does not bode well for the supply chain,” analyst William Yang wrote in a client note.

Citi said it expects the company to make 45 million iPhones for the quarter, down from 50 million it forecast earlier. The cut was mainly due to a weak outlook for the iPhone XS Max, Yang said.

Apple iPhone XS Max. Image: Tech2

Apple iPhone XS Max. Image: Tech2

The brokerage lowered its forecast for the number of units produced in the first quarter of iPhone XS Max, which starts at $1,099, by 48 percent.

According to a Wall Street Journal report in November, Apple cut production orders for all three iPhone models launched in September.

Shares in Apple’s Asian suppliers and assemblers slid in November after several component makers forecast weaker-than-expected sales, leading some market watchers to call the peak for iPhones in several key markets.

Citi has “sell” ratings on iPhone assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW) and Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (2354.TW) said it sees Hon Hai as particularly vulnerable, with higher exposure to the new models.

In early December, TF International Securities analyst cut its first-quarter iPhone shipment estimate by 20 percent.

But other analysts remain positive on Apple. Also on Friday, analyst Tom Forte of D.A. Davidson reiterated his “buy” rating on Apple stock and a $280 price target based on a Reuters report earlier this week that Apple plans to begin using Foxconn to assemble some of its newest iPhone models in India in 2019.

Forte said in a note to clients he believes some of the declines in Apple’s stock in recent weeks has been related to concerns that a trade conflict between the United States and China could hurt the iPhone maker.

Increased manufacturing in India could help reduce tariff concerns around the iPhone, he wrote.

“While Apple has one of the highest exposures to tariff risks, it is also the best positioned to mitigate these risks. Part of this belief was based on the company’s size and ability to both negotiate pricing and terms with its manufacturers and move its manufacturing out of China,” Forte wrote.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones are attracting a lot more Android users than last year: Survey

Dec 27, 2018

Apple

Apple reportedly sued for making false screen size claims of the iPhone X-series

Dec 16, 2018

Foxconn

Foxconn to assemble top-end Apple iPhones in India as early as 2019: Report

Dec 27, 2018

Apple ban in China

Apple to update iPhone in China after court bans sale and import of many iPhones

Dec 15, 2018

Foldable iPhone

Folding iPhone? Apple reportedly files patent to support foldable displays

Dec 28, 2018

Apple

Apple leadership to meet Suresh Prabhu for setting up manufacturing unit in India

Dec 22, 2018

science

Soundscapes

Listening to nature: How sound can help us understand environmental change

Dec 29, 2018

Conservation

World's rarest birds return to wild a decade after they were thought to be extinct

Dec 29, 2018

New Horizons

NASA New Horizons zooms in on distant rock after switch to encounter mode

Dec 29, 2018

Driverless Technology

Driverless mining train in Australia claimed as the 'world's largest robot'

Dec 29, 2018