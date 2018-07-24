Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 July, 2018 13:20 IST

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X lag behind smartphones by Samsung and Google.

People buy Apple products with the expectation that they will have the most premium devices with nothing to worry when it comes to internet connection speeds. However, Ookla LLC, a company that provides a tool to measure internet connection speeds, with its Speedtest App and website, doesn't think so.

According to data collected by Ookla, Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X lag behind the latest smartphones by Samsung and Google.

Apple iPhone X. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Apple iPhone X. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Ooklas's revelation was first reported by Bloomberg by 23 July. The data collected by Ookla is interesting because it is created by users and not in the company's corporate lab. They are collected by taking care of real-world conditions that affect internet performance like distance from cellular towers and network congestion.

Millions of tests are hosted each day by Ookla and it has a record of 20 billion tests in total.

What do you mean by faster internet data?

It simply means that users should be able to load websites, download files, stream videos, make better video calls, easily, with a good speed. As phones these days are beginning to look more and more similar, what varies is what lies under the hood, and Ookla things that Apple's is lagging, at least in terms of internet speeds.

That Infinity display sure hasn't lost its charm even against the iPhone X. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

That Infinity display sure hasn't lost its charm even against the iPhone X. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Internet speeds, however, aren’t the only measures important to check the device speed. Apple’s main processors that control the speed of launching and running apps, among others, are as we know, recognised as one of the fastest in the smartphone industry.

According to the speed test data, that Bloomberg reviewed, Samsung Galaxy S9 showed an average download speed of 38.9 Mbps based on about 102,000 tests over the past three months. The S9 Plus showed a speed of 38.4 Mbps.

Apple's iPhone X, on the other hand, displayed a download speed of 29.7 Mbps based on 603,000 tests. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus had speeds of 28.6 Mbps and 29.4 Mbps, respectively.

Coming to Alphabet's Google, the smartphone Pixel 2 XL delivered a speed of 33.9 Mbps and the Pixel 2 showed speeds of 34.4 Mbps.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is not a bezel-less smartphone.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is not a bezel-less smartphone.

As you can note here, both Samsung and Google smartphones have outdone the Apple iPhones.

Speeds of smartphone data downloads are determined by the modem chips used in the device and Apple uses a mix of modems from Intel and Qualcomm in the newest iPhones.

Apple has, however, reportedly notified Intel that it will not use the chipmaker’s radio chips in its 2020 iPhones. Apple was Intel's primary customer for its 5G modems, but Intel has now halted the development of the chip and dissolved the team that worked on it.

Further, Apple and Qualcomm, have been in a dispute over patent infringements, which hints that Apple is looking for alternatives.

As per another report by Bloomberg, recently a Goldman Sachs analyst wrote a research paper that indicated that Apple could be planning to tap the chip supplier, MediaTek, for its 5G chips.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex S vs Pixel 2 XL: Specs showdown

Jul 12, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX review: A big, bold bezel-less beauty with a poor selfie camera

Jul 19, 2018

Camera bug

Google responds to months old camera issue after an individual fixed it for them

Jul 14, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL production may have started, codenames leaked

Jul 23, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone 9 leaked case renders reveal notched display and single-lens camera

Jul 16, 2018

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale to start from 16 July onward featuring massive deals

Jul 12, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018