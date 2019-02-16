Saturday, February 16, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max might launch in red colour variant in China to boost sales

Apple has already made the red coloured variant available for Apple's cheaper iPhone XR.

tech2 News Staff Feb 16, 2019 11:14:10 IST

In order to increase its dipping sales in China, Apple is rumoured to add a bit of colour to the iPhone XS and XS Max.

A new social media rumour spotted on Weibo claims Apple will soon launch the red coloured variant of Apple XS and XS Max in China.

The red coloured model might roll out in China's market by the end of February. As per the Weibo post, Apple now takes the fifth position with Huawei taking the top spot followed by Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Apple iPhone XR (RED)

Apple iPhone XR (RED)

The leak also claims the phone to be made available as China Red and not ProductRED branding which is usually what Apple goes for.

Apple had launched the RED editions for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus during their mid cycles as well, way back in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Apple has already made the red coloured variant for Apple's cheaper iPhone XR.

As per GSMArena, the pricing wouldn't differ much from the Space Gray, silver, and gold iterations. As per the tweet, the phone might be made available for CNY 10,000 ( roughly Rs 1,05,321)

There is no update on whether the red iPhone XS and XS Max would make it to other markets. There's no official news by Apple as well on the launch of the red models in China.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 will reportedly come with iPhone-like dual-SIM support

Feb 14, 2019

Apple

TSMC to be sole manufacturer of Apple's A13 chip, new AirPods to debut this summer

Feb 11, 2019

iPhone

Apple to resume selling of older iPhone models in Germany with Qualcomm chips

Feb 15, 2019

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR reportedly selling at a discount offline, pricing starts at Rs 70,500

Feb 10, 2019

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 may come with iPhone XS-like Dual-SIM Dual-Standby functionality

Feb 11, 2019

iPhone

Apple 2019 iPhones will continue to choose Lightning ports over USB Type C: Report

Feb 13, 2019

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019