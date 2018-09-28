The Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max go on sale today. And if you are planning to get the iPhones too, I am sure the next thing you need to worry about now is the case for the iPhones. You don't want to break that Rs 99,900 slab of glass and steel now, do you?

And so, we are here to make the case-hunting process easier with this list of the best cases for the new iPhones that you can purchase right now.

Mous.co cases

Available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, this Mous.co case is called AirShock. It comes with a free screen protector and costs between $49.99 to $69.99, depending on the variant. The case comes in Carbon Fibre, Walnut, Leather, Bamboo and Shell finish.

The highlight of this case is that it is drop proof and has AirShock foam, hence the name. The case also has these tiny air pockets, which work like springs, so that when your phone falls it absorbs the energy of an impact and disperses it. This basically, lets the designers create a slim yet protective cover. Your phone doesn’t have to look like it will suddenly transform into Maximus.

Alter Ego

Then there is this kickass case from Gray International’s Alter Ego. It is made of Aerospace Grade Titanium and has a mechanically textured surface finish. It is available in titanium, gold, stealth and aurora colour variants, and is priced between $1,462 to $2,773. It’s steep, but this Alter Ego case can really please your ego. I mean, your $1,500 iPhone deserves a $1,500 case, right? This case is available for both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Spigen

And if you want a case which is "affordable", and yes, I'm judging you *cough*cheapskate*cough*, you can go for Spigen’s Liquid Air case. This one is available for all the three new iPhones, and is priced at $19.99.

The case has a geometric pattern engraved on it for good grip and resistance.

Grovemade

If you are looking for something sturdy yet classy, this could be for you. The Grovemade case comes in classic wood and leather variants, and it also supports wireless charging.

It is priced from $59 to $129.

Incipio

Finally, my kinda case, which will not only protect the phone but will also have a sunshine-like charm to it.

These are translucent cases with artsy prints on them and a metallic foil that adds a fashionable flair to the phone. The case has a scratch-resistant finish so that the prints don’t come off.

It costs $24.99 and is available for iPhone XS Max only.