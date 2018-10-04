Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 15:58 IST

Apple iPhone XS Max fails to beat Huawei P20 Pro when it comes to DxOMark scores

The DxOMark report surprisingly makes no mention of the skin-lightening issues on the iPhone XS Max.

Apple's usual claim with every new iPhone launch is that the new iPhone has "the best camera on an iPhone yet." While the iPhone XS Max (and the iPhone XS) may arguably have the best camera among iPhones, as far as DxOMark scores go, it still fails to beat last year's Huawei P20 Pro.

While it did take a while for DxOMark to thoroughly test the iPhone XS Max, the company has finally arrived at an average score of 105. The average score is calculated from the photo and video sub-scores, which are 110 and 96, respectively for the iPhone XS Max. That is roughly 7 points higher than the Pixel 2 overall but still fails to better the 109 score attained by the P20 Pro.

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo. Image: Reuters

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo. Image: Reuters

Diving deeper into how the XS Max achieves such a high overall score, the report states, "Footage recorded outdoors on a bright day shows a very wide dynamic range, vivid colours, and high levels of detail." The publication also adds, "Our testers were also pleased by the still image quality in bright light, which is excellent all around. Exposure in outdoor images tends to be spot on, levels of detail are high, and colours are pleasant."

As for the one area that could do with some improvement, is the overall zoom performance when it comes to video. For images, the iPhone XS Max does a great job overall, under varied lighting conditions. DxOMark goes on to claim that the autofocus system is among the best ever tested and while Portrait mode snaps show very good subject isolation, there's also very little loss of detail with pleasant colours. Exposure in outdoor images are also spot on there still were certain areas which can be looked into though. These include "underexposure in flash images and quite noticeable luminance noise in lower light."

Image source: DxOMark

Image source: DxOMark

While the report does sum things up quite well, there has been no mention of the skin-lightening issue in low-light which is being popularly referred to as Beauty-gate. This does come across as a little strange, though DxOMark does claim to have a fixed set of tests that they run to arrive at the scores that they do.

