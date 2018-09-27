Apple's recently launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max both pack HDR supported OLED displays, but until now, a handful of early buyers were a little unhappy with the fact that HDR content wasn't supported on the YouTube app. This seems to have been finally fixed.

According to a report by AppleInsider, YouTube has enabled HDR support for both phones through a fix at their end. The app changelog does not mention anything new but a number of users seem to confirm that they can see the HDR option show up under the "Quality" tab.

Until now, only the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 8 and iPad Pro could play high dynamic range content from the service. Buyers of the new iPhones will be particularly happy because it had taken YouTube close to eight months to roll out support for HDR content for Apple's 2017 iPhone lineup. Meanwhile, HDR support on Android phones have been around since September of last year.

As noted in a report by The Verge, YouTube announced a program that’s meant to signify which smartphones offer the best video viewing experience on the platform. So far, that list of devices includes only Android devices and Apple devices are nowhere in the fray.

This is said to be particularly due to Apple’s lack of support for the VP9 codec. iPhones check off all other requirements to earn the 'Signature Device' badge except for hardware decoding of VP9. The codec requires less bandwidth for high-resolution videos, but Apple has yet to embrace it across iOS, macOS, or the Apple TV. In fact, even Apple TV 4K users can view YouTube at a maximum resolution of only 1080p.