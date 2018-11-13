Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 13 November, 2018 14:07 IST

Apple iPhone XR shipment estimates cut by nearly 30 mn units: Ming Chi-Kuo

The iPhone XR also seems to be facing competition from Apple's own premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS

Estimates of Apple's "most affordable" 2018 model, the iPhone XR, has been cut by nearly 30 million shipments, a famed Apple analyst has written in his research note.

According to Ming Chi-Kuo, an Apple analyst working with TF International Securities, shipment forecast for the iPhone XR has been cut from 100 million units to 70 million units during the product lifecycle.

"It's a reversal from a similar report issued in October in which Kuo said he expected the iPhone XR to be a big seller for Apple, CNBC reported on 12 November.

Chinese technology giant Huawei's latest Mate 20 series is hurting Apple's sales even as it is not a big player in the US, Kuo added in the note.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

"Kuo outlined several reasons for his lowered estimate, including 'negative impacts on consumer confidence from the trade war, especially in the Chinese market'," the report added.

The iPhone XR also seems to be facing competition from Apple's own premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS models as users prefer the narrower bezels and better cameras on these phones.

iPhone XR parts suppliers such as Career and Nissha printing would be 'the major losers resulting from the XR cut because these two firms cannot benefit from the increased shipment estimations of legacy models'," added the report.

Kuo last month predicted that more people would upgrade to the iPhone XR this year and that the Cupertino-based giant would sell its cheaper model better than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Face ID

Apple’s 2019 iPhones to come with improved Face ID system: Ming Chi Kuo

Nov 05, 2018

iPhone

Here's how to use Dual SIM feature for Airtel on iPhone XS and XR

Oct 31, 2018

Apple

Apple finds quality issues with certain iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro models

Nov 10, 2018

5G iPhone

Apple sets 2020 target for launching its first 5G iPhone but there may be hiccups

Nov 04, 2018

iPhone XR

Slow demand forces Apple to halt planned production boost for iPhone XR: Report

Nov 06, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR review: Great battery life, display makes it the best iPhone to buy

Oct 30, 2018

science

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on 14 Nov in the clouds after Cyclone Gaja warnings

Nov 13, 2018

Evolution in the Wild

Poaching may have forced female elephants in Africa to evolve away their tusks

Nov 13, 2018

Sewage Crisis

Conditions in Jammu highlight the sewage crisis underlying our Swachh Bharat

Nov 13, 2018

The Metric System

Dusty old kilogram may be upgraded this week to a more accurate unit of measurement

Nov 13, 2018