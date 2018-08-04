Saturday, August 04, 2018 Back to
04 August, 2018

Apple 'iPhone X Plus' details accidentally leaked, will feature landscape mode

The iPhone X Plus will feature landscape modes and new interfaces for many core Apple iPhone apps.

A lot of rumours have been in the air about the upcoming smartphones from Apple, and the most recent leak reveals a bunch of specifications of the alleged iPhone X Plus.

iOS recently had a major upgrade to iOS 12, and according to a Brazilian site iHelpBR, iOS 12 beta 5 hides code, which reveals Apple’s huge 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and how it might just be able to operate much like an iPad.

iPhone X comapred to an iPhone X Plus. image iHelpBR

iPhone X compared to an iPhone X Plus. image iHelpBR

From what the leak suggests, iPhone X Plus will have a screen resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. To crack further information, iHelpBR made Apple’s Xcode iOS Simulator run iOS 12 beta 5 at 2688 x 1242. The result was - secret landscape modes and new interfaces for many core Apple iPhone apps.

The landscape mode has been a popular idea by Apple, as the company has used it for apps like Contacts and Calendar on iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. This was seen on the iPhone x, maybe because of the notch.

According to a report by Forbes, Apple’s so-called iPhone 9, which will be a budget-friendly version of iPhone X will not get this landscape functionality either.

Considering that Apple is rumoured to slash its iPhone prices this year, the iPhone X Plus might be a tempting option for people. However, if the budget-friendly iPhone 9 is launched, it will probably be a more popular option amongst consumers

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

