A lot of rumours have been in the air about the upcoming smartphones from Apple, and the most recent leak reveals a bunch of specifications of the alleged iPhone X Plus.

iOS recently had a major upgrade to iOS 12, and according to a Brazilian site iHelpBR, iOS 12 beta 5 hides code, which reveals Apple’s huge 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and how it might just be able to operate much like an iPad.

From what the leak suggests, iPhone X Plus will have a screen resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels. To crack further information, iHelpBR made Apple’s Xcode iOS Simulator run iOS 12 beta 5 at 2688 x 1242. The result was - secret landscape modes and new interfaces for many core Apple iPhone apps.

The landscape mode has been a popular idea by Apple, as the company has used it for apps like Contacts and Calendar on iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. This was seen on the iPhone x, maybe because of the notch.

According to a report by Forbes, Apple’s so-called iPhone 9, which will be a budget-friendly version of iPhone X will not get this landscape functionality either.

Considering that Apple is rumoured to slash its iPhone prices this year, the iPhone X Plus might be a tempting option for people. However, if the budget-friendly iPhone 9 is launched, it will probably be a more popular option amongst consumers