Apple iPhone users report a bug in iOS 14 that prevents notifications from iMessages, WhatsApp and more

The report suggests that in addition to iPhone 12 series, the bug is also affecting users with older devices, hinting towards it being an iOS 14 issue.


FP TrendingDec 14, 2020 16:35:12 IST

Apple iPhone users are reporting a bug that is preventing notifications from iMessages and other apps like WhatsApp. According to a report in The Verge, messages are coming through, but there are no pop-up notifications or a red badge to indicate that there is a new message to be read. The report added that while MacRumors had already spoken about the problem on the new iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max earlier, it seems that the bug is also affecting people with older devices, hinting towards it being an iOS 14 issue.

Apple iPhone users report a bug in iOS 14 that prevents notifications from iMessages, WhatsApp and more

A number of users have stated that the issue started cropping up after they updated to iOS 14. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

As per the report, what makes it even more problematic is the fact that the bug does not always attack and that there are times when the smartphone acts properly.

The report cites a MacRumors thread where people are trying workarounds to make their device function properly. While some suggest that their notifications work if they completely force close the Messages app every time they send a text, others are saying that the issue happens only for pinned conversations and unpinning it does the trick.

There is also a multi-page thread on the company's support forum where people have complained that there are not getting the sound notifications for text messages for a number of months, with one user even saying that they have tried 20 different fixes and nothing seem to work. A number of users have stated that the issue started cropping up after they updated to iOS 14, with one user writing, "After iOS 14 update, all my notifications, especially badges, but banners and all as well, have not been working anymore." According to the user, he/she only sees messages on WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram and spark only when they open the apps.

