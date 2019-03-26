Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone SE makes a comeback in the US Apple store with a lower price tag

These iPhone SE models will be brand new, unlocked devices with no change in specifications.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 09:55:33 IST

Just a few hours before Apple's ‘It’s Show Time’ special event started, the company returned the iPhone SE to its store, and at a sub-$250 price at that.

The 32 GB RAM variant has been priced at $249, which is down from its original price of $349, and the 128 GB RAM variant is up for $299, down from the original price of $449.

This isn't a new model and as per the report in Gizmodo, it just seems like the last of the iPhone SE stock is being cleared.

It seems that the sale has been made available only to US customers. The Apple India website does not mention the iPhone SE sale anywhere.

iPhone SE. Image: Apple

These will be brand new, unlocked devices with no change in specifications.

In January as well, iPhone SE was listed on sale, but only to US customers. The prices were similar to the current clearance sale prices.

The iPhone SE comes with a 4-inch Retina display, houses an Apple A9 chipset (seen on the iPhone 6s), has Touch ID support and a 12 MP rear camera. The phone was popular among customers who preferred the iPhone 5/5s form factor, which Apple had abandoned with a move to the iPhone 6/6 Plus.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in one of his reports from last year had stated that there would be no Apple iPhone SE 2 in 2018. True to his word, we didn't see any iPhone SE 2 announcement.

