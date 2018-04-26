Apple iPhone SE is among the most purchased iPhones in India. Consequently, a lot of eyes in India and globally, are set on its successor — the iPhone SE 2 — which as per industry experts can be expected to be launched in the first half of this year.

Pretty much in line with what some previous leaks have also suggested, a new tip has been shared by mobile leaker and renderer Ben Geskin on Twitter, who claims that the much-rumoured iPhone SE 2 will carry a lot of features and design inspirations from the company’s current flagship, the iPhone X.

Geskin’s tweet reveals that the iPhone SE 2, which is apparently codenamed Jaguar, is “coming soon” and that it will feature wireless charging and a glass back. His tweet also claims that the smartphone has already gone into mass production. Does this mean that the iPhone SE 2 will debut at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), that generally takes place between 4-8 June? With no official confirmation from Apple yet, we will have to wait and watch.

Separately, rumours in the past also suggest that the iPhone SE 2 will continue to feature the 4-inch display like its predecessor. Additionally, if the rumours are anything to go by, the iPhone will be powered by an Apple A10 Fusion chipset under the hood, which will be accompanied with 2 GB of RAM.

Glass Case, Wireless Charging, In Mass Production already. pic.twitter.com/vhcq71VPxJ — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 21, 2018

Further, the iPhone SE 2 has been rumoured to be made available in two storage variants, which is 32 GB and 128 GB. While previous rumours also suggest an iPhone X-like all-screen design with a notch on the top, some of the leaks claimed that along with the notch, the iPhone SE 2 will also feature a Touch ID sensor and a physical Home button.

Other than that, the new budget iPhone is also expected to get some upgrades in terms of the camera. The existing iPhone SE model, which dates back to 2016, features a 12 MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP sensor on the front. The iPhone SE 2 is believed to continue on the existing colour options, which are silver, gold and space grey.