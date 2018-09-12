Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 22:23 IST

Apple iPhone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Three new iPhones and two new Watches expected

Apple is expected to unveil three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone and much more.

It’s finally time. Apple’s annual iPhone launch event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST and team Tech2 is here to bring you the juiciest highlights and analysis, as and when it happens at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

If you are here early, we still do have a ton of content for you to munch on, ensuring you’re up to speed with the latest leaks, rumours and trivia before the event begins.

From what we know so far (and there’s a lot), Apple’s going to be unveiling three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone, two variants of the 4th generation Apple Watch and just maybe, a new iPad Pro with the brand new iOS 12 powering it all.

Also, make sure you read through our thorough piece on spending a year with the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus right here.

To keep up with all the latest updates regarding the Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.

 

  • 22:52 (IST)

    A heart-to-heart with the Watch

    The new Watch will detect unusually low heart-rate and other issues such as atrial fibrillation. i.e., if your heart is in trouble, the Watch will let you know.

    Oh, and there's an in-built ECG now.

  • 22:51 (IST)

    Wondering how Apple tested this feature? 

  • 22:51 (IST)

  • 22:50 (IST)

    Watch will catch your fall

    When a fall is detected, Apple Watch can automatically contact help and emergency services. If you're on the move after a fall, your location can also be shared.

  • 22:50 (IST)

  • 22:50 (IST)

    Fall detection on the new Apple Watch!

  • 22:49 (IST)

    Next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope

    "The new sensor can sample data 8 times faster." Umm. OK.

    "With the new sensor, Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall". Ah.

    Apple's fall event is about falls (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves).

  • 22:47 (IST)

    Apple S4 for the Watch

    The new chip features a dual-core 64-bit chip for twice the performance, claims Apple.

  • 22:47 (IST)

    The re-engineered Digital Crown

  • 22:47 (IST)

    Better feedback

    There's now haptic feedback with the dial. Better speakers are also included.

    There's also an additional mic to improve the quality of audio recording.

    The antennas are also better laid out for better connectivity.

  • 22:46 (IST)

  • 22:45 (IST)

    It's hot!

    New Faces add water, fire and smoke (vapour, says Apple) effects to the Watch Faces. They're animated and even bounce off the walls of the display.

  • 22:45 (IST)

    30% larger watch face

  • 22:44 (IST)

    Breathe

    The breathe app is now a Watch Face

  • 22:44 (IST)

  • 22:44 (IST)

    So many complications

    The new Watch Face supports 8 complications.

    You can add faces of your loved ones, yes, your dog as well.

    The modular face also has more detailed information from stocks, fitness, etc.

  • 22:43 (IST)

    Apple Watch Series 4

    Jeff: Everything about it has been redesigned and re-engineered.

    The screen now touches the edges and are 30 percent larger than those on the previous Watch.

    Series 4 is thinner than the previous Watch as well.

  • 22:42 (IST)

    The Apple Watch Series 4

  • 22:42 (IST)

    Apple Watch is not round, Phew!

  • 22:41 (IST)

    We're taking Apple Watch to the next level

    Cue thumping heart beat, flames, gold accents, a new Watch Face and even more complications.

  • 22:41 (IST)

  • 22:40 (IST)

    Health is going to be the core of Apple Watch

  • 22:40 (IST)

    Fitness is at the core of Apple Watch

    Apple Watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health, says Jeff.

  • 22:39 (IST)

    2 Billion! Let that sink in!

  • 22:38 (IST)

    Tim Cook talks about the Apple Watch

  • 22:38 (IST)

    We're starting with the Watch

    Cook: We're thrilled by how much the Watch has grown in such a short period of time. It's the number one Watch in the world.

  • 22:37 (IST)

    2 billion!

    That's the number of iOS devices that Apple is on the verge of selling. That's a third of the world's population.

  • 22:36 (IST)

    Apple Stores and communities

    Cook talks about how Apple Stores are helping revitalise the community.

  • 22:35 (IST)

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Tim Cook on stage

    "Wasn't that fun?"

  • 22:34 (IST)

    "The clicker"

    All that effort for a clicker? Come to think of it, it is the most important element of the presentation after all.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    We're finally underway!

  • 22:33 (IST)

    Hey Siri, what's the fastest way to Steve Jobs Theatre?

    Cutting across the lawn, jumping over tables, diving through glass doors? This is so unlike Apple.

  • 22:31 (IST)

    ...and we're LIVE!

    The most exciting and polarising smartphone event of the year has finally been kicked off. We're currently being treated to views of Apple's awesome campus... set to the tune of Mission Impossible? What's going on?

  • 22:25 (IST)

  • 22:22 (IST)

    The music.. 

    Sounds like something out of the Stranger Things soundtrack. Cool and Retro vibes in the theater... before Tim Cook takes the stage. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

  • 22:05 (IST)

  • 22:04 (IST)

    Expected specs of the new iPhones. Any takers?

  • 21:08 (IST)

    An hour and twenty minutes to go...

  • 20:50 (IST)

    In case you're still wondering where and how to watch the event

    Here's exactly what you might be looking for
    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/apple-iphone-launch-event-kicks-off-at-10-30-pm-today-when-and-where-to-watch-5166581.html

  • 20:45 (IST)

    Tim Cook seems all pumped up already

  • 20:08 (IST)

    To get you started with

    Before we begin talking about what we know and what we expect from Apple's new iPhones, here's what we feel about last years iPhones — the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. 

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/one-year-on-apple-iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-iphone-x-and-the-apple-watch-series-3-5163101.html

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome!
    It might be a little early for an event which is expected to begin at 10:30 pm, but if you're just as excited as we at Tech2 are for this, we just can't let you sit idle and stare at the clock, waiting till the event begins. 

