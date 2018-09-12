tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 22:23 IST
22:52 (IST)
A heart-to-heart with the Watch
The new Watch will detect unusually low heart-rate and other issues such as atrial fibrillation. i.e., if your heart is in trouble, the Watch will let you know.
Oh, and there's an in-built ECG now.
22:51 (IST)
The Apple Watch can analyse and calculate a fall!
Wondering how Apple tested this feature?
22:51 (IST)
Devs need to sock up
I get the sense that the hardware of Apple Watch is getting ahead of the applications, at least third party apps. #AppleEvent— Ross Rubin (@rossrubin) September 12, 2018
22:50 (IST)
Watch will catch your fall
When a fall is detected, Apple Watch can automatically contact help and emergency services. If you're on the move after a fall, your location can also be shared.
22:50 (IST)
The Apple Watch can analyse and calculate a fall!
Wondering how Apple tested this feature?
22:50 (IST)
Fall detection on the new Apple Watch!
As if the Apple Watch can detect a fall OMG!! So good #AppleEvent— Gary Thompson (@ThePlasticBoy) September 12, 2018
22:49 (IST)
Next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope
"The new sensor can sample data 8 times faster." Umm. OK.
"With the new sensor, Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall". Ah.
Apple's fall event is about falls (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves).
22:47 (IST)
Apple S4 for the Watch
The new chip features a dual-core 64-bit chip for twice the performance, claims Apple.
22:47 (IST)
The re-engineered Digital Crown
Digital Crown on #AppleWatch has been completely re-engineered, now offers Haptic feedback #AppleEvent #FNTech— Fox News SciTech (@FoxNewsTech) September 12, 2018
22:47 (IST)
Better feedback
There's now haptic feedback with the dial. Better speakers are also included.
There's also an additional mic to improve the quality of audio recording.
The antennas are also better laid out for better connectivity.
22:46 (IST)
"8 Complications" on the Apple Watch face!
That's a lot of 'complications' on a small screen. (ಠ_ಠ)
22:45 (IST)
It's hot!
New Faces add water, fire and smoke (vapour, says Apple) effects to the Watch Faces. They're animated and even bounce off the walls of the display.
22:45 (IST)
30% larger watch face
The new Apple Watch has a 30% larger watch face, Apple says,. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dwo3y0o7Jl— jeffersongraham (@jeffersongraham) September 12, 2018
22:44 (IST)
Breathe
The breathe app is now a Watch Face
22:44 (IST)
"8 Complications" on the Apple Watch face!
That's a lot of 'complications' on a small screen. (ಠ_ಠ)
22:44 (IST)
So many complications
The new Watch Face supports 8 complications.
You can add faces of your loved ones, yes, your dog as well.
The modular face also has more detailed information from stocks, fitness, etc.
22:43 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 4
Jeff: Everything about it has been redesigned and re-engineered.
The screen now touches the edges and are 30 percent larger than those on the previous Watch.
Series 4 is thinner than the previous Watch as well.
22:42 (IST)
The Apple Watch Series 4
new series 4 for the @apple Watch#appleEvent pic.twitter.com/XqIMLUBCQe— Mark Nunnikhoven (@marknca) September 12, 2018
22:42 (IST)
Apple Watch is not round, Phew!
22:41 (IST)
We're taking Apple Watch to the next level
Cue thumping heart beat, flames, gold accents, a new Watch Face and even more complications.
22:41 (IST)
Food for thought?
Health and activity are at the core of the Apple Watch, I agree.— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) September 12, 2018
HEY @Apple, YOU GOING TO INTRODUCE A PREGNANCY MODE TODAY HMMMMM?
22:40 (IST)
Health is going to be the core of Apple Watch
22:40 (IST)
Fitness is at the core of Apple Watch
Apple Watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health, says Jeff.
22:39 (IST)
2 Billion! Let that sink in!
2 billion iOS devices sold! 😎— Stuff India (@stuff_india) September 12, 2018
Well done Apple!#AppleEvent @Apple pic.twitter.com/b7W1HQdCoD
22:38 (IST)
Tim Cook talks about the Apple Watch
22:38 (IST)
We're starting with the Watch
Cook: We're thrilled by how much the Watch has grown in such a short period of time. It's the number one Watch in the world.
22:37 (IST)
2 billion!
That's the number of iOS devices that Apple is on the verge of selling. That's a third of the world's population.
22:36 (IST)
Apple Stores and communities
Cook talks about how Apple Stores are helping revitalise the community.
22:35 (IST)
Something we're wondering as well...
Does that intro count towards @Apple's original content budget?— Michelle Castillo (@MishCastillo) September 12, 2018
22:35 (IST)
Tim Cook on stage
"Wasn't that fun?"
22:34 (IST)
"The clicker"
All that effort for a clicker? Come to think of it, it is the most important element of the presentation after all.
22:34 (IST)
We're finally underway!
Don’t worry guys just handed the new iPhone XS to Tim Cook rn, we’re good.— Jonathan Morrison (@tldtoday) September 12, 2018
22:33 (IST)
Hey Siri, what's the fastest way to Steve Jobs Theatre?
Cutting across the lawn, jumping over tables, diving through glass doors? This is so unlike Apple.
22:31 (IST)
...and we're LIVE!
The most exciting and polarising smartphone event of the year has finally been kicked off. We're currently being treated to views of Apple's awesome campus... set to the tune of Mission Impossible? What's going on?
22:25 (IST)
The Apple soothsayer has spoken
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a man with an unerring track-record when it comes to Apple predictions, has stated that Apple will not use ToF sensors in its 2018 and 2019 iPhones. These sensors are needed to enable accurate depth-mapping of an environment, which is essential for proper AR.
More details here.
22:22 (IST)
The music..
Sounds like something out of the Stranger Things soundtrack. Cool and Retro vibes in the theater... before Tim Cook takes the stage. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
22:05 (IST)
The Apple soothsayer has spoken
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a man with an unerring track-record when it comes to Apple predictions, has stated that Apple will not use ToF sensors in its 2018 and 2019 iPhones. These sensors are needed to enable accurate depth-mapping of an environment, which is essential for proper AR.
More details here.
22:04 (IST)
Expected specs of the new iPhones. Any takers?
What to expect from the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone Xr tomorrow at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/s2KiBay5Kj— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 11, 2018
21:08 (IST)
An hour and twenty minutes to go...
How many of y’all actually use #Animoji? @Apple #iPhoneX #AppleEvent— Tech2 (@tech2eets) September 11, 2018
20:50 (IST)
In case you're still wondering where and how to watch the event
Here's exactly what you might be looking for
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/apple-iphone-launch-event-kicks-off-at-10-30-pm-today-when-and-where-to-watch-5166581.html
20:45 (IST)
Tim Cook seems all pumped up already
Rise and shine! We’re ready for a big day at Apple Park! pic.twitter.com/6A1OD3wGxU— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2018
20:08 (IST)
To get you started with
Before we begin talking about what we know and what we expect from Apple's new iPhones, here's what we feel about last years iPhones — the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/one-year-on-apple-iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-iphone-x-and-the-apple-watch-series-3-5163101.html
19:51 (IST)
Hello and Welcome!
It might be a little early for an event which is expected to begin at 10:30 pm, but if you're just as excited as we at Tech2 are for this, we just can't let you sit idle and stare at the clock, waiting till the event begins.
