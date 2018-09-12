Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
12 September, 2018

Apple iPhone launch event kicks off at 10.30 pm today: When and where to watch

When, where, how to watch the event, and everything else you need to know about Apple 2018 event.

The big day is almost here. Like you would already know by now, Apple is hosting its annual launch event today. The event’s called Gather Round, and from what the rumours suggest, this special event will see most of the Apple product lines being refreshed. So if you want to be a part of the Apple event, here’s all you need to know.

When does the event start?

The special event kicks off on 12 September, which is today. The pre-show of the event starts at 9.00 am Pacific Time, which is 9.30 pm Indian Standard Time. And the event starts at 10 am, which would be 10.30 pm for people watching from India.

Apple 'Gather Round' event invite. Image: Apple

Apple 'Gather Round' event invite. Image: Apple

Where can I watch the event?

To watch the event live, you can head to Apple’s website, and stream the video on your iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Make sure your MacBook is running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, while the iOS devices need to be running iOS 10 or later.

In case you are a Windows 10 PC user, you can do also watch the live stream via the Edge browser, and for others, there is Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

How can I get real-time updates from the event?

Additionally, in case you don’t have the time to sit through the event but still want all the updates from tonight, just make sure you have a Twitter account, then you head to Apple’s official page, and you’d see this (see below) tweet on the account. Like the tweet, and Apple will send you notifications on when the event begins and about everything that is launched.

Tech2 will also be doing an overnight coverage of the event, with blow by blow updates from the event on both, our website and on our Twitter page.

To keep up with all the latest updates regarding the Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.

