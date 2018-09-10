Monday, September 10, 2018 Back to
Apple iPhone launch: All you need to know about the iPhone event on 12 September

Expect three new iPhones with a refreshed colour palette and refreshed Apple Watch.

Once again, it’s that time of the year when Apple CEO, Tim Cook takes to the stage and announces a bunch of new iPhones, with some new accessories and the usual update to the Apple Watch. However, this year, things are expected to get a bit more exciting (for Android fans waiting to shame Apple) as all of the new iPhones are actually expected to look identical, save for their physical size. Also expected at this year’s ‘Gather round’ event (which we tried to decode) is a slightly revamped design for what is the most successful smartwatch in years, the Apple Watch. So let’s take a quick look at what’s in store at this year’s iPhone announcement, set to take place on 12 September at the Steve Jobs Theatre.

New iPhones

Apple is expected to launch a total of three new iPhones this year.

From the numerous leaks and rumours online, the iPhone 8 will get replaced by a device called the iPhone XC, the iPhone X with a device called the iPhone Xs and the iPhone 8 Plus with a worthy successor called the iPhone Xs Max (or iPhone Xs 6.5-inch).

Current iPhone models Display size and type New replacement Display Size and type
iPhone SE 4-inch, LCD None None
iPhone 8 4.7-inch, LCD iPhone XC 6.1-inch, LCD
iPhone X 5.8-inch, OLED iPhone Xs / iPhone Xs 5.8-inch 5.8-inch, OLED
iPhone 8 Plus 5.5-inch, LCD iPhone Xs Max / iPhone Xs 6.5-inch 6.5-inch, OLED

Basically, all the devices get a worthy upgrade even if all of them now look very similar.

Yes, according to a Bloomberg report, Apple could be looking to drop the ‘Plus’ branding this year, with both of its high-end iPhone models being christened as the iPhone Xs.

If Apple does drop the ‘Plus’ branding, there will be an iPhone Xs 5.8-inch model and an iPhone Xs 6.5-inch model.

Apple could also decide to go ahead and call its biggest iPhone, the iPhone Xs Max, but that sounds very ‘Asus-like’ (it has the maximum number of ‘Max’ branded smartphones) so we believe that Apple will go easy on the naming and stick to its iPad-like branding calling both devices with one name instead.

In short, it’s going get a lot more awkward this year to explain that brilliant new iPhone purchase you made to office colleagues and friends, more so because they will all have that ugly notch and mainly be differentiated only by their physical size. Here's what we are expecting.

New iPhone models Display Size and type Internal upgrades Colours PRICE (USD)
iPhone XC 6.1-inch, LCD A12 SoC, 64 GB, 128 GB red, white with Rose Gold, navy blue 600
iPhone Xs / iPhone Xs 5.8-inch 5.8-inch, OLED A12 SoC, up to 512 GB storage black, white, gold 800
iPhone Xs Max / iPhone Xs 6.5-inch 6.5-inch, OLED A12 SoC, up to 512 GB storage black, white, gold 900

If you hated the notch (Android is almost done with it) Apple is expected to keep its customers interested by showcasing the iPhone X design in new colour schemes.

As per the leaks the colours have not changed by much, but the most affordable iPhone XC will be available in red, navy blue, gold and white finishes, with the white finish also getting a (very OnePlus like) Rose Gold frame.

As for the iPhone Xs models, leaked images hint at the same old colour schemes with a new gold option that comes with a twist. You can expect Apple to play with the frame’s finishes this time, with a muted gold device featuring a polished copper gold frame. The black model already features a polished stainless steel frame that comes in a shade darker than the standard White model.

If you were wondering what Apple plans to do with that massive 6.5-inch OLED display on the iPhone Xs Max? Well, a recent leak hinted that Apple could go with apps optimised just for it running them in an iPad-like landscape mode.

We have all seen how useful the landscape mode has been from the iPhone 6 Plus (it’s not), let’s hope that Apple gives a good reason for third-party developers to tap into the landscape mode and make it useful, this time around.

A round Apple Watch?

Not yet! According to the latest leaks and rumours despite the “round” Apple Campus 2, Apple’s upcoming smartwatch will still be a square with rounded corners.

In fact, the new Apple Watch will look almost identical to the new one, save for usual, expected internal upgrades.

The big change with the Apple Watch Series 4, will be the new edge-to-edge display, which should, in theory, be able to display more content within the same Apple Watch footprint. A report by 9to5mac points out how Apple’s new display will stretch from side to side delivering a display that is 15 percent larger than the current models with thinner bezels.

The software too will see a few updates to make use of the bigger display with a new watch face that can now display more information that the currently available ones. Also added is an additional microphone which hints at the voice capabilities of what is expected to be a standalone 4G smartwatch.

While there was a recent leak about the Apple Watch going from square to a round design akin to the Samsung Gear smartwatches, we will have to wait and see how far this leak takes us. What still remains a mystery is the cryptic invite, which forced many to look back at the rumours of a round watch, to begin with.

AirPods and AirPower Wireless charging

Announced back at its September 2017 event, Apple has yet to announce the release date for its AirPower wireless charging mat. The charging mat which was designed to wirelessly charge several devices (including accessories) in one go, did get announced, but we never heard from Apple after that despite promises to get the product to stores by 2018. Last we heard, AirPower was riddled with problems and was still in its testing phase around June this year.

If we do hear about AirPower, we will in all probability also hear about the new AirPods and a wireless charging case to go with them.

iPad Pro

The last iPad Pro models were announced at a separate event back in June 2017, and we haven’t heard from Apple about any refreshed models since. Apple did give us the new iPad but it’s not exactly the PC-bashing monster like the iPad Pro was. There have been rumours about an Apple iPad model that skips on the fingerprint reader and uses Face ID instead. The new iPad if launched, could easily sport the thinnest bezels on a tablet ever, but we wonder how much of a benefit those thin bezels will bring when it comes to usability.

Lastly, there’s also the number of software updates to Apple’s device ecosystem (macOS, watchOS, tvOS and iOS) that will begin rolling out soon after the announcement.

Just days ahead of the launch of what is indeed the biggest hardware event of the year, and it’s easy to point out how Apple’s iPhones have fallen short of expectations already. From the given leaks, Face ID is here to stay, which also hints at the presence of the display notch. Again, given the premium price tags that the new iPhones are expected to fetch, they again look identical to last year’s iPhone X.

Meanwhile, brands like Samsung and Oppo have our attention when it comes to notch-less, bezel-less displays and even some folding ones that are expected to arrive next year.

As Samsung tries to make sense of a folding display and Oppo rules when it comes to bezel-less design, we have Apple’s iPhones that have barely changed when compared to Android devices. But from an iPhone user's perspective, it may have changed just about enough (going almost bezel-less) to warrant a purchase.

We will find out if these speculations are indeed true on 12 September. Or if Apple has any surprise in store for us.

India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


