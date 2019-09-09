tech2 News Staff

Apple is about to announce new iPhones tomorrow for the global audience but at this point, there is not much left in the way of speculation. Detailed leaks, rumours and case renders have painted a near-complete picture of what we can expect from the company tomorrow, so much so that Apple could just announce the prices of the phones and be done with it. In any case, if you do wish to watch the event live, here's how to go about it.

When and where to watch the live stream

While in the past Apple has been adamant of providing a live stream link only on its Safari browser or on the Microsoft Edge browser, this year for the first time the event will be showcased on YouTube as well. You can also catch the action on Apple's official Twitter account as well, something that was introduced only last year.

Chrome and Firefox will also be able to live stream the event. As usual, Tech2 will be running a LIVE blog of the events so do tune in to catch all the announcements once the event starts.

For a detailed description of what to expect from the Apple special event, you can head here.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.