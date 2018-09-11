Apple’s annual iPhone event, named Gather Around this year, takes place on 12 September. And just a day ahead of the event, former KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has taken his final take on what to expect from tomorrow’s event.

From what Kuo believes, at tomorrow’s event, Apple will refresh its entire lineup, which includes the iPad, MacBook, and the Apple Watch. However, he also reported that the release of the 6.1-inch 2018 iPhone 9 may be delayed. Apparently, the iPhone’s release has been postponed to late September to early October due to quality issues with the assembly and display, echoing a report from MacRumors earlier today.

The iPhone 9 is expected to be an affordable model, which will come with the Face ID tech. Additionally, from what Kuo reports, the Face ID will also be featured on the new iPad Pro. Kuo expects Apple to also replace Lightning port with a USB-C interface on 2018 iPad Pro models.

“In addition to Face ID support, we expect the new iPad Pro models' main upgrade to include replacing Lightning with a USB-C interface and bundling with a new unibody design 18W power adapter, which cancels the removable plug design…” said Kuo.

Additionally, Kuo believes that the 2018 iPhone models will retain the Lightning connector and remain bundled with a 5W power adapter.