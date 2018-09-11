Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 09:50 IST

Apple iPhone 9 launch may be delayed to late September or early October: Report

Apple is hosting its annual Gather Around event tomorrow, that is 12 September.

Apple’s annual iPhone event, named Gather Around this year, takes place on 12 September. And just a day ahead of the event, former KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has taken his final take on what to expect from tomorrow’s event.

From what Kuo believes, at tomorrow’s event, Apple will refresh its entire lineup, which includes the iPad, MacBook, and the Apple Watch. However, he also reported that the release of the 6.1-inch 2018 iPhone 9 may be delayed. Apparently, the iPhone’s release has been postponed to late September to early October due to quality issues with the assembly and display, echoing a report from MacRumors earlier today.

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The iPhone 9 is expected to be an affordable model, which will come with the Face ID tech. Additionally, from what Kuo reports, the Face ID will also be featured on the new iPad Pro. Kuo expects Apple to also replace Lightning port with a USB-C interface on 2018 iPad Pro models.

“In addition to Face ID support, we expect the new iPad Pro models' main upgrade to include replacing Lightning with a USB-C interface and bundling with a new unibody design 18W power adapter, which cancels the removable plug design…” said Kuo.

Additionally, Kuo believes that the 2018 iPhone models will retain the Lightning connector and remain bundled with a 5W power adapter.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

iPhone

Apple aims to garner momentum in an industry which is showing signs of fatigue

Sep 10, 2018

Apple

EU approves Apple's plan to acquire British music discovery app Shazam

Sep 07, 2018

Tim Cook

Tim Cook collects over $650 million in Apple stock since he took over as CEO

Aug 30, 2018

Apple

Decoding Apple's media invite for the 2018 iPhone launch on 12 September

Aug 31, 2018

Apple iPhone

Apple's upcoming iPhones will not have an in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Sep 05, 2018

Apple

Shares of Apple suppliers fall by as much as 10% after Trump tweet on tariffs

Sep 10, 2018

science

Exoplanets

An exoplanet twice Earth's size has been discovered 145 light years away

Sep 10, 2018

Environment

World's largest patch of plastic in Pacific to be cleaned up in a massive effort

Sep 10, 2018

Pluto

Rejecting Pluto's status as a planet was erroneous and incorrect, argue scientists

Sep 08, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft to run out of fuel, remain in dwarf planet Ceres's orbit

Sep 08, 2018