Apple seems to be gearing up to get an edge over its Android counterparts, with its upcoming flagship smartphones.

According to the latest report by Patently Apple, the California tech giant’s advantage over Android is now confirmed. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) CEO has reportedly confirmed the commencement of production of the next generation chips that will power the new iPhones.

Presumptively named A12 chips, they will use TSMC’s 7 nm fabrication process, and will apparently offer better power management and increased performance over competition.

The real advantage over Android, however, is the chip’s Advanced SiP technology that will be important for 2019 smartphones supporting 5G networks.

“Orders for Apple's custom A12 processor for use in the upcoming iPhones will play a major driver of TSMC's 7 nm chip production growth in 2018, according to market sources. The foundry has also secured 2019 orders for 7 nm from 20 other customers including AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm. A Qualcomm win for TSMC would directly affect Samsung…” Patently Apple reports.

TSMC has already worked with Apple, when it manufactured the A11 Bionic chips that power the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Although the A11 chips powering the current iOS handsets are built around the 10 nm process.