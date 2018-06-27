Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 10:40 IST

Apple iPhone 2018's chips hit production lines, to be built on 7 nm process by TSMC

The chips are being produced by TSMC, and will reportedly comes with Advanced SiP technology for 5G networks.

Apple seems to be gearing up to get an edge over its Android counterparts, with its upcoming flagship smartphones.

According to the latest report by Patently Apple, the California tech giant’s advantage over Android is now confirmed. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) CEO has reportedly confirmed the commencement of production of the next generation chips that will power the new iPhones.

Presumptively named A12 chips, they will use TSMC’s 7 nm fabrication process, and will apparently offer better power management and increased performance over competition.

The real advantage over Android, however, is the chip’s Advanced SiP technology that will be important for 2019 smartphones supporting 5G networks.

“Orders for Apple's custom A12 processor for use in the upcoming iPhones will play a major driver of TSMC's 7 nm chip production growth in 2018, according to market sources. The foundry has also secured 2019 orders for 7 nm from 20 other customers including AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm. A Qualcomm win for TSMC would directly affect Samsung…” Patently Apple reports.

TSMC has already worked with Apple, when it manufactured the A11 Bionic chips that power the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Although the A11 chips powering the current iOS handsets are built around the 10 nm process.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

newstracker

Apple to rely on the cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone for majority of its sales this year

Jun 17, 2018

iPhone

Apple iPhone 2018 dummies in leaked video hint at possible new features

Jun 20, 2018

Apple

Apple may rope in Samsung or Intel to make A13 chipset for 2019 iPhones: Report

Jun 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Apple faces potential ban on import of certain iPhones as battle with Qualcomm heats up

Jun 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Samsung's foldable smartphone to launch in H1 2019 at around $1,900: Analyst

Jun 14, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm may go with TSMC instead of Samsung for manufacturing its 7 nm chipsets

Jun 22, 2018

science

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018