Come September, we will be seeing new iPhones being released into the market. There have been a lot of speculations about the price at which the new iPhones will be released. Will iPhones cross the $1,000 barrier with this generation as well? It has been predicted that this may be due to a high price of the iPhone X and weaker sales of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 2017.

According to an analyst report from Trendforce, it has been speculated that Apple could be manufacturing two AMOLED and one LCD iPhones. Apple does not look keen to move ahead of the $1,000 price range of its phone owing to a decline in sales of the iPhone X.

These three phones are as follows:

A 6.1-inch LCD display sporting iPhone with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB/256 GB internal storage options. It may cost between $700 to $750 which would roughly calculate up to Rs 56,000.

The second iPhone will sport a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with 4 GB RAM and may pack 64 GB/256 GB/512 GB of internal storage options. This will be priced between $900 to $950 (approx. Rs 66,000).

Lastly, there is expected to be a 6.5-inch AMOLED which will pack 4 GB RAM with 64 GB/256 GB/512 GB of internal storage. Its price will remain similar to the iPhone X at $1,000 (approx. Rs 70,000).

Previously, Apple struggled with the production of iPhone X which led to the delay in shipment of devices. Keeping that in mind, it is speculated that the 6.1-inch LCD model will begin its mass production in mid-September, while the mass production for the AMOLED display sporting iPhones has already begun.

Taking cues from its South Korean competitor, a stylus type device is also speculated to come along with the iPhone according to the report.

Additionally, it is also rumoured that Apple fans in China will get the privilege to have iPhones with dual SIM slots.