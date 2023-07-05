Apple iPhone 15 series is getting some massive battery upgrades, reveals leak

Apple will be bringing a bunch of upgrades to the iPhone 15 series. So far, leaks have suggested that all the devices are likely to get an upgraded camera array, USB-C and some other incremental upgrades. Now, we have learned that the devices will also get some massive battery upgrades as well.

Apple is reportedly considering a significant battery upgrade for its next-generation devices, particularly the iPhone 15 series. An alleged Foxconn worker informed ITHome that the 2023 iPhones would feature much larger batteries, providing specific unit numbers. Here’s what you need to know about the leaked specifications, including battery details.

New batteries

According to the report, the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 models is expected to see a substantial increase compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 15 is rumored to include a 3,877mAh battery, surpassing the 3,279mAh unit found in the iPhone 14.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is said to have a larger 4,912mAh battery, a significant improvement over the 4,325mAh capacity of the iPhone 14 Plus.

Regarding the Pro models, the report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a 3,650mAh battery, an upgrade from the 3,200mAh battery of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a 4,852mAh battery, surpassing the 4,323mAh variant found in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro experienced a modest 105mAh increase in battery capacity compared to its predecessor. The iPhone 14 had a 52mAh increase, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max saw a slight reduction of 29mAh.

The alleged leaks indicate that the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro may have 14 per cent larger batteries, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a 12 per cent increase. The standard iPhone 15 battery is rumoured to be 18 per cent larger.

Leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt

If these reports turn out to be true, it would represent a significant improvement in battery life. The recent iPhones have already shown good battery optimization, and the addition of larger batteries could entice many users to upgrade to the new Apple devices.

However, it’s important to remember that these details are based on leaks, so users should approach the information with caution.

Rumoured Specs of the iPhone 15 series

The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to come equipped with Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, the same chip that powered last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. This follows Apple’s strategy from last year, where they offered a flagship phone with lower-priced models. It is anticipated that the new iPhone lineup will follow a similar pattern.

Although the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models may not undergo significant design changes compared to the Pro variants, leaked information suggests that they will feature improved cameras. The regular versions are rumoured to include 48-megapixel cameras similar to the ones found on the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. This would be a significant upgrade compared to the 12-megapixel sensors in the current iPhone models. However, it’s important to note that the standard models are unlikely to have a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR sensor, as these features are expected to be exclusive to the higher-end models.

